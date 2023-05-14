Rams 2021 Super Bowl roster: Where are they now?

With linebacker Travin Howard officially changing teams on Sunday and signing with the Buffalo Bills — making Howard the fourth player to go from the Rams to the Bills in the last two years — there aren’t many remaining pieces from the L.A. Rams Super Bowl defense.

As of today, that list would include Aaron Donald, Ernest Jones, Michael Hoecht, Jordan Fuller, and Robert Rochell. But if we’re talking about players who were actually active for the Super Bowl itself, that list would only be Donald, Jones, and Marquise Copeland.

Officially there are many more pieces remaining from L.A.’s offense that year with the most notable departures being offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Odell Beckham (who went unsigned last season but is now on a one-year deal in Baltimore), Robert Woods (who missed the second half of the year and the playoffs with a torn ACL, then spent a season with the Titans), both starting guards, and the retirement of Andrew Whitworth.

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers, Van Jefferson, and Rob Havenstein are notable holdovers. Can they get back what they had two years ago after such a disappointing 2022 campaign?

It’s hard to keep track, I know, so here’s the 2021 roster (a blend of players who had regular season snaps and postseason snaps) and where they are now.

Offense

QB - Matthew Stafford (Rams), John Wolford (Bucs), Bryce Perkins (Steelers camp invite)

RB - Cam Akers (Rams), Sony Michel (FA), Darrell Henderson (FA)

WR - Cooper Kupp (Rams), Robert Woods (Texans), Odell Beckham, Jr. (Ravens), Van Jefferson (Rams), Tutu Atwell (Rams), Ben Skowronek (Rams), Desean Jackson (FA)

TE - Tyler Higbee (Rams), Brycen Hopkins (Rams), Kendall Blanton (Chiefs), Johnny Mundt (Vikings)

OL - Andrew Whitworth (Retired), David Edwards (Bills), Brian Allen (Rams), Austin Corbett (Panthers), Rob Havenstein (Rams), Coleman Shelton (Rams)

Defense

DL - Aaron Donald (Rams), A’Shawn Robinson (Giants), Greg Gaines (Bucs), Sebastian Joseph-Day (Chargers), Marquise Copeland (Rams)

LB - Leonard Floyd (FA), Ernest Jones (Rams), Troy Reeder (Vikings), Kenny Young (FA), Travin Howard (Bills), Justin Hollins (Packers)

EDGE - Von Miller (Bills), Michael Hoecht (Rams), Terrell Lewis (Bears), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Browns)

CB - Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins), Darious Williams (Jaguars), David Long (Raiders), Robert Rochell (Rams), Donte Deayon (FA)

S - Eric Weddle (Retired), Taylor Rapp (Bills), Nick Scott (Bengals), Jordan Fuller (Rams)

Special Teams

K - Matt Gay (Colts)

P - Johnny Hekker (Panthers)

KR - Brandon Powell (Vikings)

Coverage - Terrell Burgess (FA), Jamir Jones (FA), Christian Rozeboom (Rams), Jacob Harris (FA)