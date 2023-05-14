Rams plan for joint practices with AFC West teams

The Los Angeles Rams have an all-AFC West preseason schedule and right now it looks like the team will face off in joint practices against two of them. Oddly, so far the L.A. Chargers have not been named as one of those teams despite the head coach being Sean McVay’s former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

It was announced last week that the Rams will conduct joint practices against Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders.

FYI: The @Raiders and @RamsNFL will conduct joint practices in SoCal ahead of their preseason game this summer. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 12, 2023

The Rams pulled a shocking upset win over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football last season, with Baker Mayfield playing virtually the entire game despite only arriving with the team a few days earlier.

L.A. Rams preseason schedule

August 12 - Chargers at Rams

August 19 - Raiders at Rams

August 26 - Rams at Broncos

Broncos new head coach Sean Payton also says that the “hope and goal” for Denver is to have a joint practice before their preseason game on August 26th.

Broncos HC Sean Payton tells reporters the team’s hope and goal is to have joint practices with the Rams in Denver ahead of the final preseason game. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) May 13, 2023

The Rams held joint practices against the Bengals in 2020. And Aaron Donald was involved in a fight.

The Rams held joint practices against the Raiders in 2021. And they were stopped early because of fighting.

The Rams held joint practices against the Bengals in 2022. And literally the exact same headlines popped up about “Aaron Donald swings helmet at Bengals players” and practice was ended early because of a fight.

What are we expecting to be different in 2023? We know that teams have an ability to schedule joint practices. Do they have the ability to finish them?