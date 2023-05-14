The Los Angeles Rams have lost an unprecedented amount of players this off-season, mainly because of their own doing (past and present financial reasons). Late Saturday evening, inside linebacker Travin Howard signed with the Buffalo Bills on a one year deal, adding to the Rams growing list of departures.

After visiting the Dallas Cowboys in March, Travin Howard opted to continue his free agent process. He participated in a practice tryout for the Buffalo Bills and the fit seems to have panned out. Howard will now join three former Los Angeles teammates in Buffalo, David Edwards, Von Miller, and Taylor Rapp.

At 27 years old, Howard still has plenty of good football ahead of him. However, injuries have kept him off the field on a consistent basis. Howard missed the majority of the 2022 season with a core muscle injury that occurred at the beginning of training camp.

Despite the injuries, when T-Howard was on the field he made an impact. His interception with under 2:00 left in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship helped send the Rams back to the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons.

In five NFL seasons, Howard has played in 29 games (two starts) with 44 tackles, six passes defended, an interception, and zero missed tackles. As an undersized linebacker, he has limitations in run support but his pass defense is underrated.

Howard will now join Sean McDermott’s playoff caliber roster in hopes of being a part of the defensive rotation. He will be competing for a roster spot against the likes of Matt Milano, Tyler Matakevich, A.J. Klein, and Tyrel Dodson.

Thank you Travin Howard for the memories!