Random Ramsdom: McVay provides an update on Stafford’s health

“It doesn’t matter how talented your roster is; if you aren’t healthy you will not many win any games. The Los Angeles Rams learned that the hard way last season, going 5-12 after dealing with a slew of injuries across the board.

From the offensive line to star receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams were a patchwork unit by the time the season ended. However, arguably no injury was harder to overcome than the loss of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

With an already-struggling Rams offense, Stafford’s injury only made matters worse. Now, though, as they look to get back into the playoffs once again, coach Sean McVay likes what he’s seen from Stafford this offseason.

“He’s been awesome and he’s got a great look in his eye,” McVay said during the Rams schedule release. “Even though he says he’s getting older he still does look like a human jugs machine out there. It’s like he was made to throw a football. When he’s feeling good, I feel a lot better as well.”

“The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Clemson tight end Davis Allen, who was chosen in the fifth round, 174th overall.

Here’s what you should know about him:

1) The great outdoors

Allen likes to hunt, fish and golf in his free time.

2) A special captain

Allen was the only unanimous team captain voted on by his peers at Clemson.

3) All hands

A reliable pass-catcher for the Tigers, Allen dropped only 3 of his 87 career catchable passes in college and went 16-of-19 on contested catches over the last two seasons.

4) Rare Clemson tight end company

According to his school bio, Allen departed as one of just six tight ends in program history with double-digit career touchdown catches. His 12 touchdown catches matched John McMakin (12 from 1969-71), Dwayne Allen (12 from 2009-11) and Brandon Ford (12 from 2009-12) for second-most career touchdown receptions by a tight end in Clemson history.

5) Another Senior Bowl product

Allen was one of seven Senior Bowl alums drafted by the Rams this year, tied for most by an NFL team in this year’s draft.”

“It’s obvious to see that the 2023 season will be very different for the Los Angeles Rams compared to previous ones.

L.A. had a rough go of it in 2022 after winning the Super Bowl the previous season, finishing 5-12 with several long-term injuries. This offseason has also been tough, as the Rams have let go of stars such as Jalen Ramsey to try and clear up their salary cap situation. With their dramatic roster overhaul and much lower expectations, many have labelled the Rams as a rebuilding team for the 2023 season.

Don’t mention that to general manager Les Snead, though. While appearing on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, the Rams executive refuted the idea that his team was rebuilding.

“Maybe we need to bring in a polling service to somewhat label what we’re trying to do... It’s tough to rebuild when you have some of the better players at their positions still on the team,” Snead said.”

1. Sean McVay is their coach. He's got a .612 win % and took a 4-12 team and turned it into 11-5.



“While the strength of schedule projections in May will not be accurate, they are a fair way to estimate how challenging the 2023 NFL season may prove to be. Right now, the LA Rams are not getting any favors from the NFL schedulers, as the 5-12 LA Rams must face the ninth most difficult schedule in the NFL during the 2023 NFL season. So now the question is, just how difficult of a season will these LA Rams need to endure in 2023?

While that seems to be a very simple and straightforward question, the answer is anything but simple or straightforward. While the NFL teams are the same, and their respective coaching staff is similar to last year’s coaches, neither the Rams nor any of the 32 NFL teams will field the same roster. For the Rams, the changes may end up being quite dramatic.

The Rams will welcome back three defensive starters from 2022 in DL Aaron Donald, ILB Ernest Jones, and OLB Michael Hoecht. At least eight of the Rams veteran defensive starters are gone:”

“The NFL isn’t giving the Los Angeles Rams any time to ease into the 2023 season. They’ll be tested right away with three consecutive games against playoff teams from last season in the first three weeks: at Seattle, versus the 49ers and at the Bengals.

Those teams combined to go 34-16 last season, each making the postseason – with the 49ers and Bengals winning their divisions. We’ll quickly learn what type of team the Rams will be in 2023, either a pleasant surprise or a group that can’t compete with the best in the NFL.

Sean McVay welcomes the challenge of facing three playoff teams to start the year and he’s looking forward to getting started with his team.

“I think you love it,” McVay said on NFL Network Thursday night. “That’s what’s great about the NFL. Three playoff teams. Obviously, tremendous respect and we have familiarity. There’s been continuity on all three of those staffs. But they’ve earned the right, they’ve done a great job. Seattle’s always a great place to play. Tremendous respect for those guys, but this is why you get into this. You love these challenges and looking forward to competing with this team and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”