Random Ramsdom: The NFL denied a special request from the Rams

Rams didn’t want another cold-weather game at Lambeau but NFL didn’t care (RamsWire)

“Before the schedule is released, teams can put in special requests with the league. In the past, the Rams have asked the NFL to schedule East Coast games in back-to-back weeks, allowing them to stay on the road rather than traveling back and forth.

This year, the Rams had one request, according to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times: to play their road game against the Packers in either September or October. The NFL denied that request, scheduling Rams-Packers at Lambeau Field for Nov. 5.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff was disappointed that the league didn’t honor the Rams’ wishes, even though it’s still in early November.

“They were close,” Demoff said. “It’s still disappointing. To me, that’s one I thought they should have honored.”

Rams Coach Sean McVay Welcomes Challenging Start to Season (SportsIllustrated)

“While this is a brutal start to the season, Rams head coach Sean McVay isn’t one to back down from a challenge. In fact, McVay told NFL Network on Thursday that he loves having such a tough gauntlet to start out.

“That’s what’s great about the NFL,” McVay said. “Three playoff teams. Obviously, tremendous respect and we have familiarity. There’s been continuity on all three of those staffs.

“But they’ve earned the right, they’ve done a great job. Seattle’s always a great place to play. Tremendous respect for those guys, but this is why you get into this. You love these challenges and looking forward to competing with this team and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Rams were handed a brutal scheduling quirk in 2023 (RamsWire)

“The road for the Rams in 2023 is not going to be easy, facing seven teams that made the playoffs last season – including the Eagles, Bengals and Cowboys. They also have a brutal travel schedule, flying the fourth-most miles of any team in the NFL.

For a team that went 5-12 last season, some expected the Rams to have an easier slate than they do, but this is just the way their schedule broke down. They’ll be at a disadvantage when it comes to rest in four of their games, too.

As pointed out by ProFootballTalk, the Rams and 49ers will each face four teams coming off bye weeks. That’s two more than any other team in the NFL.

The Rams’ freshly rested opponents will be the Steelers in Week 7, Dallas in Week 8, the Ravens in Week 14 and the Commanders in Week 15. So in two instances, the Rams will face opponents in consecutive weeks following a bye.”

FYI: The @Raiders and @RamsNFL will conduct joint practices in SoCal ahead of their preseason game this summer. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 12, 2023

Best depth the LA Rams have enjoyed under Coach McVay at this position? (RamblinFan)

“One of the narratives that I will never grow tired of in any NFL season is a tale of how the LA Rams turned a position of weakness into a position of strength. While it does not happen often, it does occur enough times to be a ‘thing,’ and it may be happening for the LA Rams in the 2023 NFL season.

One of the more recent flips from weakness to strength that jumps out for me is the fact that in the 2020 NFL season, the Rams were projected to struggle at their offensive line as well as running back. The offensive line, much like in 2022, was returning after being ranked 31st out of 32 teams in 2019. That 2020 offensive line finished the season ranked third-best in the NFL.

The Rams running backs entered the 2020 season with no experienced feature running back. By season’s end, the Rams’ running backs had churned out over 2000 yards on the ground. The only other time that had happened was 2018 when the Rams rolled over opponents for over 2200 yards at RB Todd Gurley’s prime.”

The #Rams won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. They have 2 primetime games. Life comes at you fast. Just like the NFL forcing them to play a finale in San Francisco and 4 of their first 5 against playoff teams much less 3 of their first 5 that were in conference title games. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) May 12, 2023

Rams announce 3-game preseason schedule, all against AFC West teams (RamsWire)

“Before the Los Angeles Rams begin their regular-season slate on Sept. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, they’ll play three preseason games. They announced their preseason schedule, which features two home games and a total of three contests against AFC West foes – a common trend for the Rams since moving to Los Angeles.

Here’s how their preseason schedule looks.

Aug. 12 vs. Chargers – 6 p.m. PT Aug. 19 vs. Raiders – 6 p.m. PT Aug. 26 at Broncos – 6 p.m. PT

This is the exact same preseason slate the Rams had in 2021 when they went 0-3 against the Broncos, Raiders and Chargers. We all know how the regular season and playoffs went, though, so it’s not as if their winless preseason had a negative effect on them.”