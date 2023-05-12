The Los Angeles Rams know their 2023 schedule and who they open the season against, a familiar foe in their NFC West division rivals up in Seattle. We also know what Vegas and bettors think of the Rams’ chances to beat the Seahawks on September 10th and they’re betting against L.A..

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams open the season as 5.5-point underdogs in Week 1, traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks in about four months.

#Steelers over/under win total line stays at 8.5.



They have the same odds (+6000) as the Bears, Rams, Panthers and Commanders to win the Super Bowl. — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) May 12, 2023

L.A. lost both games against Seattle last season, 27-23 in Week 13 and 19-13 in Week 18. But the Rams were without Matthew Stafford for both of those games. Playing the Seahawks in Week 1 at least gives the L.A. Rams their best chance to have Stafford available to start that game this time.

The Rams swept the Seahawks rather easily in 2021.

It’s of course a rebuild for L.A., no matter how anyone choose to re-form that “re-word”, but a win over a division rival to open the season would surely change expectations a little bit, especially against a team that made the playoffs in 2022 and seemingly added a few upgrades. The Seahawks drafted two first round picks — cornerback Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — and signed defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones to a contract that pays him $17 million per season. Seattle also brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner after a one-year stint with the Rams in which he was named as the team’s best player.

How the L.A. Rams will look in Week 1 is still largely a mystery, so those 5.5-point odds will likely need adjustment no matter what anyway. As of now, they’re underdogs.