Rams screwed again by schedule makers, face 4 teams coming off bye week

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl not long ago, but with the way that the NFL has treated them via the 2023 schedule, you’d think that the Rams changed Roger Goodell’s Netflix password and won’t tell him what it is now. L.A.’s Kevin Demoff already expressed disappointment with the fact that the Rams asked to not play in Green Bay after October and that they open the season with two NFC West rivals, but the hits don’t stop there.

As pointed out by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, the Rams and San Francisco 49ers will both face four teams that are coming off of their bye week this season. That’s two more than any of the other 30 NFL teams.

The Rams will have the Steelers, Cowboys, Ravens, and Commanders coming off of their bye weeks, with Pittsburgh and Dallas back-to-back in Weeks 7-8, and Baltimore, Washington back-to-back in Weeks 14-15.

None of San Francisco’s four such games are back-to-back. Both of L.A.’s are.

The Rams own bye week is in Week 10, then they will host the Seattle Seahawks. And because of the 17-game schedule, this is also a year in which L.A, has nine road games and eight home games; that includes three of their first four games of the season on the road, including a Week 4 contest in Indianapolis against the Colts that will be a short-week after hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

One of only two primetime games this season.