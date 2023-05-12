The NFL 2023 schedule is set and there are numerous takeaways for Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams. What remains to be seen is whether his young team will be able to bounce back from a 2022 campaign that forced the organization into a “remodeling” process this offseason. Now that we have games, dates, and times scheduled, the Rams quest to return to its caliber of play in 2021 begins. Will LA surpass its win total from last year? Can Los Angeles win more games than the current betting odds? Here is an initial win-loss prediction for each game on the schedule.

"He still does look like a human Jugs machine out there." -Coach McVay on Matthew Stafford



Week 1 - @ Seattle Seahawks (Win)

I think the Rams youthful spirit comes out to play in Week 1. A team that is hungry to erase the memory of 2022 will hit the field running this year as opposed to appearing sluggish in last season’s opener. Matthew Stafford connects with Van Jefferson on two touchdowns and Aaron Donald sacks Geno Smith twice for a 24-17 road win.

Record: 1-0

Week 2 - vs. San Francisco 49ers (Win)

This is a coin flip for me. With the San Francisco 49ers forced to choose between Sam Darnold or Trey Lance, I think San Francisco’s offense will start slow like it has in year’s past. Secondly, I think the Rams use Deebo Samuel’s comments as bulletin board content and pull out a 17-14 defensive slugfest in the Rams home opener.

Record: 2-0

Week 3 - @ Cincinnati Bengals (Loss)

In their first of two primetime games, Los Angeles travels to Cincinnati in a Super Bowl LVI rematch on Monday Night Football. Despite a valiant effort under the lights, Joe Burrow and the Bengals prove too much for LA’s young secondary, handing the Rams their first loss of the season in 38-17 defeat.

Record: 2-1

Week 4 - @ Indianapolis Colts (Win)

Staying on the road for the third time in four weeks, Los Angeles finds comfort indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium. Shane Steichen and the Colts are still getting Anthony Richardson and the Colts offense built which allows the Rams to take a commanding 34-17 win thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Cam Akers and 100+ yards and 2 TDs+ from Cooper Kupp.

Record: 3-1

Week 5 - vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Loss)

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles travel to Hollywood for the first time since 2018 when Philadelphia won 30-23 thanks to... Wendall Smallwood.

Anyways, the Eagles experience in the trenches overwhelms the Rams rebuilding offensive and defensive lines. Hurts and the Philly rushing attack run for over 300 yards - humbling the Rams defense.

Record: 3-2

Week 6 - vs. Arizona Cardinals (Win)

Despite the return of Kyler Murray from a torn ACL, the Cardinals still lack pieces to keep pace with McVay’s offense. Stafford throws for four touchdowns in an October win.

Record: 4-2

Week 7 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Loss)

The Steelers prove to be a stumbling block once again for Los Angeles four years later. The Rams defense holds Kenny Pickett and the offense in check, but can’t get off the field at crucial times. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin’s defense applies enough pressure to keep LA under 20 points and win 17-13.

Record: 4-3

Week 8 - @ Dallas Cowboys (Win)

After being stymied by Dallas last year, the offense runs the ball more efficiently setting up the passing game. Stafford finds Tyler Higbee for the game winning score, giving the quarterback another fourth quarter comeback on his resume.

Record: 5-3

Week 9 - @ Green Bay Packers (Win)

McVay vs. LaFleur episode IV. After losing to his former OC three times in three years, McVay finally gets bragging rights. The Lambeau temperatures prove tolerable for the sunshine Rams in November. Quentin Lake and Cobie Durant each grab interceptions in a back and forth affair.

Record: 6-3

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 - vs. Seattle Seahawks (Loss)

Despite winning on the road at Seattle in Week 1, the Rams fall behind early against their divisional foes and can’t recover. Pete Carroll’s defense and the emergence of Devon Witherspoon prevail 27-24.

Record: 6-4

Week 12 - @ Arizona Cardinals (Win)

With playoff aspirations alive in the second half of the season, Sean McVay gets a season-best performance from his offense, winning 41-20.

Record: 7-4

Week 13 - vs. Cleveland Browns (Win)

Los Angeles falls behind in the first half, but second half adjustments prove significant. The Rams sack Deshaun Watson an impressive seven times to claim a 30-21 victory.

Record: 8-4

Week 14 - @ Baltimore Ravens (Loss)

Les Snead regrets the opportunity to bring back Odell Beckham Jr as the star wide receiver takes advantage of LA’s secondary with 85+ yards and two touchdowns. Rams lose 28-17.

Record: 8-5

Week 15 - vs. Washington Commanders (Win)

Washington continues its “tanking” season for Caleb Williams, giving L.A. an easy home win. Aaron Donald adds three more sacks to his season total, while the Rams blowout the Commanders 35-18.

Record: 9-5

Week 16 - vs. New Orleans Saints (Win)

After losing Matthew Stafford last year, Derek Carr this time leaves the game due to injury in the first half. Ernest Jones earns player of the game with double digit tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception. Rams win again at home 30-21.

Result: 10-5

Week 17 - @ New York Giants (Loss)

Brian Daboll’s Giants utilize a strong running game to negate the LA pass rush. Meanwhile, Stafford throws two costly interceptions in the second half and the Rams fall 28-20.

Record: 10-6

Week 18 - @ San Francisco 49ers (Loss)

Hoping to control their seeding in the playoffs, Los Angeles starts strong on the road, but the NFC West leading 49ers keep the Rams at bay in the end and knock LA down to the 6th seed in the playoffs.

Record: 10-7

After the Season

Despite a two game losing skid to end the season, the Rams finish 10-7 and return the NFL playoffs as the NFC’s #6 seed to face Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, the NFC’s #3 seed in a polarizing matchup of teams with a blurred history.