The Los Angeles Rams 2023 schedule dropped an hour ago and now the organization and fans know when their team will be on the road and home at SoFi Stadium. There are a number of takeaways from the Rams schedule release and Rams COO Kevin Demoff as already expressed displeasure with the NFL over one particular decision. Did the Rams benefit from a favorable schedule despite the Strength of Schedule (SOS) being the 9th most difficult? When did the Rams bye week land? Here are the five major takeaways from LA’s schedule.

1. First half of season will be tougher than second half

LA will face five 2022 playoff teams in the first nine weeks of the season - Seattle, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and Dallas. They will only face three such teams in the remaining eight games. Los Angeles young team will have to come ready to play early in the season facing the likes of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins in the first three games of the year. In addition, the team plays two division games in its first two weeks. Not to mention, three of the first four games are on the road. Tough sledding.

2. Rams land favorable bye week on paper

Last year, Los Angeles’s bye was in Week 7. With so many injuries early on, it actually became convenient. Normally though, a bye week somewhere halfway through the season is ideal. A Week 10 bye comes at the right time after road trips to Dallas and Green Bay in consecutive weeks.

3. No Sunday Night Football games is major disappointment

I understand that not every team is guaranteed to play on prime time. But I think that rule should apply to teams like Cleveland, Washington, Carolina, and a few others. Los Angeles has a stadium with a lot of appeal and hosting the 49ers at SoFi would be electric for fanbases. Even SNF at Dallas in Week 8 should have been in the cards.

4. 3 cold weather games late in year

The warm weather of Hollywood is unlikely to be with LA when they travel in November and December. The team has road trips to Green Bay, Baltimore, and New Jersey in those months. Typically, LA only plays one or two cold games in a season. Three seems unprecedented (LOL).

5. Sean McVay has opportunity to get back to winning in season opener

Last year the Rams opened the season against the Buffalo Bills. Despite being defending Super Bowl Champions, the Rams were underdogs. Buffalo proved analysts right when they dominated in the second half, giving Sean McVay his first loss in Week 1 as a head coach. The loss was McVay’s first on opening weekend. The 2023 schedule gives LA a realistic chance to start 1-0. Seattle swept the season from Los Angeles last year, but Seattle barely made the playoffs as the 7th seed. I’m not sure Geno Smith will duplicate his 2022 season.

For more reactions about the Rams 2023 schedule release, check out the Los Angeles Rams website which includes their preseason schedule and J.B. Long (voice of the LA Rams) analysis of the 17-game slate.