Los Angeles Rams 2023 schedule

The NFL announced the 2023 schedule on Thursday night and we now know when the Los Angeles Rams play each of their 17 opponents.

The Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3, a rematch of L.A.’s Super Bowl win at the end of the 2021 season. The Rams have one other primetime game, playing the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football on December 21st.

Times are all west coast and the appropriate time of day, of course.

Week 1 - at Seattle Seahawks, 1:25

Week 2 - vs San Francisco 49ers, 1:05

Week 3 - at Cincinnati Bengals (MNF), 5:15

Week 4 - at Indianapolis Colts, 10:00

Week 5 - vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1:05

Week 6 - vs Arizona Cardinals, 1:25

Week 7 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05

Week 8 - at Dallas Cowboys, 10:00

Week 9 - at Green Bay Packers, 10:00

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 - vs Seattle Seahawks, 1:25

Week 12 - at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05

Week 13 - vs Cleveland Browns, 1:25

Week 14 - at Baltimore Ravens, 10:00

Week 15 - vs Washington Commanders, 1:05

Week 16 - vs New Orleans Saints (TNF), 5:15

Week 17 - at New York Giants, 10:00

Week 18 - at San Francisco 49ers, TBD

The Rams have their Bye week in Week 10, which falls in mid-November. Los Angeles will finish the season against the 49ers in Santa Clara and open with an NFC West matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle.