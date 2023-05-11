The Los Angeles Rams and fans are awaiting their 2023 season schedule which is set to be announced tonight at 8pm ET. With that being said, there have been a number of games across the NFL that have been leaked. We still do not have any inclination of any of LA’s home games at SoFi stadium, but we do have a few dates and times already announced for road games. Here is what we know so far...

Week 3 at Cincinnati Bengals (Sept. 25, 8:20 PM ET)

The Rams have their first primetime game on the schedule with a trip to Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. It will be the first regular season rematch since both teams faced off in Super Bowl LVI where LA lifted the Lombardi Trophy after a thrilling 23-20 win.

Week 9 at Green Bay Packers (Nov. 5, 1:00 PM ET)

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Lambeau Field in consecutive years. Fortunately, this year it will be in early-November in much more tolerable conditions. The game will be aired on FOX. Packers staff writer, Matt Schneidman of the Athletic leaked the news.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):



- Five prime time games even without Rodgers



- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



- Thanksgiving in Detroit



- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

Week 17 at New York Giants (Dec. 31, TBD)

Week 17 of the NFL schedule is projected to land on New Year’s Eve. It is rumored that Los Angeles will be traveling to New Jersey to play the New York Giants on the holiday. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey broke the news.

Confirmed: Full #Giants schedule leaked, which includes a stretch of 7 road games in 9 weeks.



Week 1: Cowboys (SNF)

Week 2: @ Cardinals

Week 3: @ 49ers (TNF)

Week 4: Seahawks (MNF)

Week 5: @ Dolphins

Week 6: @ Bills

Week 7: @ Commanders

Week 8: Jets

Week 9: @ Raiders

— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 11, 2023

Stay tuned for more potential news and the schedule release at 8:00pm ET.