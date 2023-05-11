Who is Rams rookie Kobie Turner, also known as ‘The Conductor’?

In the third round with the 89th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft the Los Angeles Rams selected Kobie Turner from Wake Forest University. Measuring at 6’2” and 288 pounds, Turner is from Clifton, VA and he attended University of Richmond and then Wake Forest during his collegial years and now finds himself amongst the ranks of NFL.

Oh the places we can go.

He tallied over 170 tackles during his time playing college ball. He accumulated 15 sacks at Richmond and 2 more while he was a Demon Deacon. You can watch some of his film with analysis here. You can see Turner himself breakdown of his own film here.

Kobie Turner THREAD:



Kobie Turner “The Conductor” is a DISRUPTOR. Turner is smaller at 6’2 293 but he plays with power you wouldn’t expect. He played anything from 0-5T at Wake Forest. Played at Richmond prior to transferring for his Senior season. At Richmond he was great. pic.twitter.com/3xODxRlZRl — Koll_0ne (@Koll_0ne) April 29, 2023

My understanding is that he goes by “The Conductor” nickname due to his proclivity in playing music and his ability as a leader on the field. I’ve read he has a fun conductor celebration when he makes a play. There’s a great article written about him and you can read that here.

That article has great quotes from the man himself including the ones below.

“One day in the locker room, we were dancing and playing music and I started conducting,” Turner said. “One of my teammates, the captain at the time, said, ‘that’s actually a really good celebration.’ The next game, I got a safety and started conducting in the end zone. And after that, it just kind of took off.”

He was duel major while at Richmond for Math and Music, and if you watch his post draft interview (if you can find the time), maybe you’ll disagree but he strikes me as articulate, intelligent and is very quickly able to communicate his thoughts. I can’t help but think his background in music helps his ability to quickly process information. All these skills should help Turner once he hits the NFL field. He really did consider going to college to pursue music and not necessarily sports.

“There was a time when I didn’t know whether it [was] football [or] music,” Turner said. “[It] was part of the reason I didn’t get recruited as much. My junior year, I ended up going on a lot of college visits trying for music scholarships. I went to college, actually, for choir instead of going for football.”

I think that right there speaks a lot to his versatility and talent. Whereas I think all these traits and experiences should help him, he will have to prove it.

Rams' third-round selection @TurnerKobie led all Power Five interior defensive linemen with a 93.1 run-defense grade last season, according to @PFF. pic.twitter.com/ff95qnt7Uv — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) May 8, 2023

Turner should be able to move around the defense and be a valued rotational player. According to the tweet below he doesn’t have to check-in at one formal position on defense. Respectfully, if he was dominant at one spot, then I would think he would be listed at that particular spot.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats Grading. This is where each #Rams pick ranked positionally:



Steve Avila - IOL2

Byron Young - LB15

Kobie Turner - N/A

Stetson Bennett - QB9

Nick Hampton - EDGE17

Warren McClendon Jr. - OT14

Davis Allen - TE19

Puka Nacua - WR37

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson -… — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 30, 2023

Due to his “smaller stature” his rotating on the d-line may work best so that Raheem Morris and Co. can line him up as a mismatch, and not allow him to get dominated by bigger offensive players.

Note: Kobie is big, but some of these players in the NFL are practically giants (some are even New York Giants) and Kobie’s size could be a concern against bigger offensive lineman. Say for example, the Rams first pick in the NFL draft, Steve Avila, who was listed at over 6’3” and over 330 pounds. Luckily for Turner, he and Avila are on the same team.

An article was posted recently speculating on how versatile the LA offense will be this year. I wonder if this defense will be as versatile as ever too. Utilizing motions, different formations/packages. This defense might not be a one size fits all power house, and perhaps with the versality of NFL offenses maybe a one size fits all 11 man unit is getting harder and harder to find.

I think Rams fans have been spoiled by having so many stars on defense who could and can excel regardless of the down and distance. After losing players like Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey (that’s literally only a few), Aaron Donald is getting older, we may see a different defense in LA than we have been used to. Kobie could start as a big rotational piece and maybe eventually, be a big part of the defense. Little rotating needed.

Everything he does is a nice, steady progression. #Rams personnel executive Chris Driggers on Kobie Turner. pic.twitter.com/E0T8O6PFnB — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) May 4, 2023

My guess is that Kobie Turner was drafted to get better. As stated above he seems to be a rotational player so even if he were to “start” he may still end up with less snaps than someone who rotates in after he him. However there is a human element here and maybe Kobie excels and the Rams decide that they are more effective with him on the field than off it. Turner playing along side #99 shouldn’t hurt his growth and should take some pressure off the young player.

He’s an “older” player and that seemed to fit something that the Rams did intentionally and or how their board fell. Surely the Rams think they can elevate Turner to new heights through their coaching and training staffs. He’s already completed some life milestones beyond being drafted in the NFL, so he may be considered mature for a rookie.

Stepping forward into a new life with you pic.twitter.com/fzkMhb4UAz — Kobie Turner (@TurnerKobie) April 25, 2023

It will be interesting to see how Kobie develops and it could be really fun to see him make a play and follow-up it up with his conductor dance celebration, and maybe he’ll be able to teach Aaron Donald something too. Though I don’t really think Donald need helps with his play or his celebrations.

Kobie’s new life in the NFL has already started and fans and observers alike will be able to share in his journey. Hopefully for “The Conductor” it’s a long and prosperous career before he one day retires, and maybe devotes himself full-time to his love of music.