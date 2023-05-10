Aaron Donald says that he didn’t consider retirement this offseason

Over the past few offseasons there has been a lot of speculation on whether or not Aaron Donald would retire from football and leave the Los Angeles Rams. Donald was initially rumored to retire after the Rams won the Super Bowl by Rodney Harrison on the NBC pre-game show. However, Sean McVay convinced Donald to ‘run it back’ only for the team to go 5-12.

The retirement rumors came up again this offseason, although nothing ever official from Donald. He spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday, saying that retirement never crossed his mind.

"Not really," Aaron Donald said when asked if he considered retirement this offseason. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) May 10, 2023

Donald said,

“Not really, honestly. You never want to end your career the way it was last year. It never really crossed my mind. I was just trying to do everything I could to get myself healthy to be here today.”

It is fair to wonder how much longer Donald will play. After nine years in the league, three defensive player of the year awards, and a Super Bowl trophy, Donald doesn’t have a lot left to accomplish. If he were to retire tomorrow, there would be a serious conversation on whether he’s the greatest defensive player ever along with Lawrence Taylor. Donald would without a doubt be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

However, after last season, it would have been tough for any competitor to walk out after the season that the Rams just had. Donald has 2023 and 2024 remaining on his current contract. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Donald play out his current deal and then sail off into the sunset.

Also in the press conference, Donald confirmed that he did have surgery on his ankle and is feeling 100 percent. Without Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd, Donald will be leading a young defense with the Rams in 2023.