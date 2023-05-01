Rams offensive depth chart and starters: Post-draft edition

The Los Angeles Rams added 14 players in the draft and then signed another 24 to the roster when it was over. We can guarantee that most of those draftees will make the final 53-man roster simply because the Rams need them, even if the majority were picked in the last three rounds.

Previously, I went over how L.A.’s defense and special teams looks different after the draft, with Aaron Donald continuing to look conspicuously out of place on what will be the least-experienced and probably youngest defense in the NFL. In fact, perhaps the L.A. Rams will have one of the least-experienced defenses in modern football history once we get to Week 1.

Today, let’s review the offensive depth chart post-draft, where Matthew Stafford will be surrounded be a lot of new faces if he’s under center from Week 1 to Week 18.

QB: Matthew Stafford

Backup QB: STETSON BENNETT

RB: Cam Akers

Backup RB: ZACH EVANS, Kyren Williams

WR1: Cooper Kupp

WR2: Van Jefferson

WR3: Tutu Atwell

Backup WR: Ben Skowronek, PUKA NACUA, Lance McCutcheon

TE: Tyler Higbee

Backup TE: Hunter Long, DAVIS ALLEN, Brycen Hopkins

Starting OL: Joe Noteboom, STEVE AVILA, Brian Allen, Logan Bruss, Rob Havenstein

Depth OL: A.J. Arcuri, WARREN MCCLENDON, Tremayne Anchrum, A.J. Jackson, Coleman Shelton

Notes:

This is all very circumstantial, projection-y, and far from verified. How do we know that Avila won’t play center? How do we know that Noteboom will be ready and stay healthy and be the left tackle? How do we know that Bruss is the best player to start at right guard? How do we know that Jefferson and Atwell will be starting? How do we know that Akers will be starting?

This is impossible to know! How fun are the 2023 L.A. Rams, they always keep you guessing!

Top it all off with the fact that Sean McVay has hired Mike LaFleur to be the offensive coordinator after he was let go by the New York Jets for running one of the worst offenses in the past two seasons. How much of that blame lay at the feet of Zach Wilson? How much responsibility will LaFleur even have in L.A.?

The 2023 L.A. Rams: They always keep you guessing!

Whatever any of us think the Rams are going to have as a final offensive depth chart going into Week 1, including me, I can only say that I’m 99% sure that we’re wrong. It’s not going to look like this, whether it’s injuries, trades, cuts, or surprise rookies stepping up, I do not think that the offense will look like this.

But as of May 1st, it looks like this.