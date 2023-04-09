OBJ signs a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens

Well folks, the OBJ sweepstakes has come to an end, as the former Ram and Super Bowl Champion has signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth up to $18 million, giving Beckham the high paying deal he highly coveted.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

The Rams were rumored to be in the mix, but it seems as though Odell’s final decision boiled down to either Baltimore or the New York Jets.

The #Jets had planned to host Odell Beckham Jr on a visit starting tonight. Baltimore stepped up with money. Now he’s a member of the #Ravens. https://t.co/o68vdU4f8h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

The Ravens seem to be laser focused on falling back into favor with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and signing a weapon the caliber of Beckham will surely aid that cause. Odell, who is 30 years old and over a year removed from ACL surgery, can be a certified game-changer when healthy, so pairing him with a QB as talented as Jackson has some serious potential.

Adam Schefter reported that the deal includes $15 million in guaranteed money, something that Beckham wanted badly at this point in his career.