Random Ramsdom: The Rams should target these interior offensive linemen in the draft

The draft is less than three weeks away, who will the L.A. Rams pick?

One guard/center for the Rams to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft (RamsWire)

“The interior of the Rams’ offensive line was a revolving door last season, rotating through guards and centers left and right. Injuries took a major toll on the entire O-line, particularly on the inside.

The Rams have enough bodies and depth at guard and center to make things work next season, but they’re lacking high-end starters, which is a problem. The draft is a good spot for them to find some help up front as they attempt to better protect Matthew Stafford in 2023 and get the run game going.

Here’s a look at one guard or center the Rams can target in each round of the draft this month.”

3-round mock draft: Rams trade back, still add impact OLB and CB (RamsWire)

“Rams GM Les Snead is someone who loves trading back in the draft. He’s done it countless times during his tenure with the Rams, always looking for opportunities to add picks later on in the draft.

Even with Los Angeles holding 11 picks this year, trading back to accumulate more isn’t out of the question for Snead. That’s exactly what the Rams do in Draft Wire’s latest mock draft, moving down six spots from No. 36 to 42.

In that trade, the Rams acquire the 55th overall pick and give up a third-rounder in 2024, a nice haul for moving down just six positions. At No. 42, the Rams still add an impactful pass rusher in Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Then with the pick they acquired in the trade with the Lions, they add South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, another likely starter from Day 1. In the third round, the Rams select BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland and Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry.”

Rams Are Contenders, Claims Colin Cowherd; The 2 Reasons Why (SportsIllustrated)

“Write off the 2023 Los Angeles Rams? Even the guys in charge of the team are talking this offseason in a tone that suggests the Super Bowl expectations of the last half-decade should maybe be lowered a tad.

But one observer disagrees. Loudly.

“It’s a head coach-quarterback league,” Cowherd said this week on his FOX Sports show. “What is the best quarterback-coach combo in the NFL? … (Matthew) Stafford and (Sean) McVay are No. 2. They are.’’

It’s an interesting concept, and Cowherd backs it up by citing the tandem work of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in New England and the ongoing success of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, where the latest Super Bowl title sits.”

.@BU_FootballTN DL Darel Middleton has been busy since a standout @Hula_Bowl showing.



Middleton, a former @Vol_Football transfer, has met 12+ teams, including virtuals w/ #Titans, #Patriots, #Rams & #Jets



One NFC scout I spoke w/ predicts Middleton to be a starting DL in 2023. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 7, 2023

What does a perfect scenario for LA Rams in 2023 NFL Draft look like? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams are the topic of rampant speculation right now. Of course, any team whose roster stands at just 45 players and is closing in rapidly on the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft invites open and passionate debate, as the team has almost all options open in terms of how to best address the Rams roster. No stranger to debate and discussion, we’ve already weighed in on how the LA Rams front office can get the best bang for the LA Rams draft buck by focusing on the trenches and secondary.

But the LA Rams shopping list can arguably be a list of almost all positions, and there can be a passionate laundry list of reasons to mention each reason to address each position this year. Let’s not try to kid ourselves, the LA Rams need warm bodies right now. Affordable, passionate, talented players who can come to the Rams organization and compete for almost limitless opportunities to make this roster and compete for meaningful minutes on the LA Rams roster.”

The #Rams need an edge rusher. @ZacMaier explains just exactly why that should be their number one priority entering the 2023 NFL Draft.



WATCH: https://t.co/Xo6hi4sPGU pic.twitter.com/JrkPQE33zZ — DOWNTOWN RAMS [DTR] (@DowntownRams) April 7, 2023