Marvin Harrison Jr. would be dream Rams draft pick next year

The Los Angeles Rams are in an awkward spot this upcoming season. On one hand, their current roster screams rebuild due to parting ways with several notable veterans from their Super Bowl team. On the other, they are still in a prime position to make a run in the NFC based on how weak the conference is.

I don’t agree with LA punting on 2023 but if they are, it’s never too early to look ahead at next year’s draft where the team actually has a first-round pick(!) Instead of #CrumblingForCaleb, the team should instead set their sights on an elite receiver prospect, ideally Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Unless they trade away the pick, LA has a golden opportunity to pick a superstar wideout who would help the team immediately. Based on how thin several positions across the roster are, bringing a young signal caller into this mess within the next two years would be a disaster. Someone like Caleb Williams or even Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be set up to fail, even with Sean McVay coaching them up.

What the Rams need to do is draft someone who will make the offense appealing to any future QB prospects. Surrounding them with quality talent will put them in a position to succeed. Harrison Jr. is the son of a Hall of Famer and would’ve been the top receiver in this year’s draft class. He’s been touted as a superior prospect according to Reggie Wayne, his father’s teammate in Indy.

So let me explain my reasoning first and then tell me how much of a goofus I am later if my explanation doesn’t satisfy you.

Why Marvin Harrison Jr. is perfect for Hollywood

Why wouldn’t he be?

Drafting MHJ would be the equivalent of the Rams drafting Torry Holt in the 1999 draft as he was an elite receiver prospect tasked with restoring the team to relevancy. Almost has a Hollywood feel to it already doesn’t it? Not saying they’ll win the Super Bowl because of it but their chances would jump considerably. He’d be giving defenses fits all over the field while partnered with former Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp. Marvin’s position coach at Ohio State already named the junior the best wideout he’s coached at the school.

Brian Hartline ranked his top WRs he’s coached at Ohio State



His ranks:



1. Marvin Harrison Jr

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

3. Garrett Wilson

4. Terry McLaurin

5. Chris Olave



pic.twitter.com/jgXpECjpb6 — Dalton Kates (@Dalton_Kates) April 3, 2023

Quite high praise indeed but not a surprise in the slightest. Not for a guy who was Ohio State’s first unanimous All-American receiver in his first year as a starter. Harrison Jr. broke onto the national scene with a three-touchdown performance in the 2022 Rose Bowl, something his dad had never accomplished at the collegiate level.

Marvin Harrison never had 3 Rec TD in a game at Syracuse. His NFL career-high was 3 (done 9 times).



Marvin Harrison Jr. finished the Rose Bowl with 3 Rec TD, the 1st 3 of his career, and a tie for the most in Rose Bowl history (tied with teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba

& others). pic.twitter.com/dwPbdpRORh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2022

He flashed big play abilities on numerous occasions the following season. According to his Ohio State player profile, MHJ ranked second nationally with 52 receptions of 10-or-more yards and ranked sixth with six 40-or-more yard catches. On passing plays, Marvin was among the top contributors on third-down conversions across all teams ranked in the College Football Playoff.

On passing plays, which players for #CFP ranked teams?



Tyjon Lindsey (ORST) - 38.5%

Marvin Harrison Jr. (OSU) - 38.1%

Jake Bobo (UCLA) - 37.2%

Dalton Kincaid (UTAH) - 37.1%

Michael Mayer (ND) - 37.1% pic.twitter.com/7Tmn5YBdok — Cover 2 FiguRes (@cover2figuRes) December 19, 2022

Heading into this college football season, Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of three Buckeyes named to the 2023 Walter Camp Preseason All-America team. Assuming he can stay healthy, MHJ can easily top the monster 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdown statline he put up on Ohio State’s CFP run. This is even with uncertainty under center for the Buckeyes after CJ Stroud entered the NFL Draft. Just a friendly reminder, a great receiver can be a security blanket to any quarterback. Take notes Rams.

Defenses will be zeroing in on the likely top-5 pick all season long but don’t expect that to stop him anytime soon. Marvin knows what’s coming yet like Thanos, he is inevitable. Imagine him making these types of plays in a Rams uniform:

Perhaps this is far-fetched and I’m full of it. LA might end up being decent which would put them out of position for landing MHJ as he’s going in the top-5 regardless. Barring another prospect coming out of nowhere, Harrison Jr. will be the first receiver taken in the 2024 draft.

That is why LA needs to take advantage assuming they’re “fortunate” enough to land a premium starter in the first few picks. If what Reggie Wayne says is true, the Rams have to pounce early on a Hall of Fame-level talent. Les Snead has a knack for making blockbuster moves and this would be the granddaddy of them all.

Of course, all this centers on the health of Matthew Stafford. As long as he stays healthy, LA can afford to wait in picking his predecessor. McVay says Stafford will have “no limitations” this offseason. Based on recent injury history, the front office will be hesitant to trust his health which is why they might draft a young gun as early as this draft.

Life in the NFL is about risk and taking chances. Drafting an explosive playmaker over a franchise QB could sink the Rams into a deeper hole. Still, it’s anyone’s guess when they’ll be in such a prime position again. There’s simply no better place for Marvin Harrison Jr. to chase his legendary father than the city where stars are made.