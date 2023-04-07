On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Rams saw another member of their 2022 roster depart in free agency. Chandler Brewer elected to sign with the AFC South Jacksonville Jaguars. The terms of Brewer’s contract were not disclosed.

Brewer entered free agency as a Restricted Free Agent, allowing LA the opportunity to retain him with a tender offer. LA decided against the move, allowing him to sign with other franchises.

The offensive lineman is now the 14th departure from last year’s roster. He joins David Edwards as the other offensive lineman to sign elsewhere.

Brewer was an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He was active for seven games. In 2020, Brewer elected to sit out because of CoVID-19. In 2021, he was stuck on the Rams practice squad. Last year, he played in six games, starting four at guard. He suffered an MCL sprain in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, forcing him to miss six games. He returned in Week 17 against the Chargers; resuming is spot at right guard.

Some great stuff from….



-LG Chandler Brewer

-C Coleman Shelton

-RT Tremayne Anchrum



Not so go from…



-LT Alaric Jackson

-RG Bobby Evans #LVvsLA #Rams pic.twitter.com/MVUb4HL5dL — ™️ (@ThinkBlue47) August 22, 2021

Despite the departure, the Rams still have Joe Noteboom, Alaric Jackson, Logan Bruss, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Tremayne Anchrum, Rob Havenstein, and Robert Thomas on the offensive line.