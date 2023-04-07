Random Ramsdom: Could the Rams target this Michigan TE?

The question of who the Los Angeles Rams will target in the draft will be the lead story for three more weeks, as their pick starts on Friday, April 28th unless there is a trade back into the first round. Who will the Rams pick?

Rams NFL Draft: Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker as Offense Upgrade? (SportsIllustrated)

“While the Los Angeles Rams still have several needs to fill on their roster for the upcoming season, they would undoubtedly like to add some firepower to their offense.

After taking a rather conservative approach to the initial wave of free agency, many have speculated that the Rams may be looking to the 2023 NFL Draft to infuse some vitality — along with an added weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford — into their scoring unit.

Despite the attention being provided to the receiver position, the Rams might be smart to consider selecting a prospect from a deep class of tight ends, perhaps into the mid-rounds of this month’s Draft.

One player which projects as a fit for coach Sean McVay’s team is Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker.”

Marcus Spears: Rams going all-in for a Super Bowl was worth the cost (RamsWire)

“Winning Super Bowls is hard. Of the 32 teams in the NFL, 12 of them have never won one. The Rams are one of the 15 teams that has won multiple rings, most recently going all the way in 2021 after acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Lions.

They went all-in to win that championship, landing Stafford, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. two years ago. It was in line with the aggressiveness they showed in previous years, often trading picks for proven players.

The Rams are feeling the pain of that roster-building approach now after going 5-12 last season and staring another tough year in the face in 2023. But if you ask former NFL defensive lineman Marcus Spears, he says it was all worth it – even if the Rams have to rebuild now.”

How his time with Rams was beneficial for Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (YahooSports)

“Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner spent just one year in Los Angeles with the Rams before re-signing with Seattle as a free agent this offseason. As it turns out, the time in LA was beneficial to his return to the Seahawks.

Wagner had much to explain during his Seattle Sports radio interview on Wednesday.

“The scheme that I went to with the Rams was the scheme that Seattle was transitioning to, so I was able to play in that system for a year, get a little bit of an understanding,” Wagner told the Brock and Salk Show. “The biggest thing that will be an adjustment for me will be learning the terminology that they use and the different intricacies to how they do it, but they’re still going to be running some of the stuff they ran when I was here before.”

Things did indeed change over the last year with Seattle’s defense under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt. Wagner, who is not sure of his exact role yet this season, is looking forward to doing his part.”

Jaguars sign former Rams OL Chandler Brewer (RamsWire)

“Another offensive lineman has made his way out of Los Angeles. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Wednesday that they have signed Chandler Brewer as a free agent. Brewer joins David Edwards as the second offensive lineman to leave the Rams in free agency this year.

The terms of Brewer’s contract were not disclosed.

The Rams could have easily retained Brewer if they wanted to, considering he was a restricted free agent. They chose not to tender him, however, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Rams did re-sign Coleman Shelton, so that move likely resulted in them letting Brewer leave after four seasons with the team. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and was active for seven games that year.”

I don’t care what anyone says you won’t find a better fit (realistically speaking) than Will McDonald IV and the #Rams pic.twitter.com/MDxpvvNBJE — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 6, 2023