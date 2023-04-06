The Los Angeles Rams first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft will be 36th overall unless they decide to trade up into the first round. Some reports have indicated the Rams could move up in the draft to draft a quarterback. But what if there is another prospect worth targeting?

Here is my first of three mock drafts that I will do before April 27th.

The 2023 NFL Draft, located in Kansas City, is just three weeks away. Round 1 will start on Thursday, April 27th at 8:00 pm EST. Rounds 2-3 will commence on Friday at 7:00 pm EST. And Rounds 4-7 will resume on Saturday at 12:00 pm EST.

Round 1:

Rams trade: pick 36, pick 77

Jaguars trade: pick 24

1.24 - Rams select DL, Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh (from JAX)

Kancey may not be Aaron Donald, but the defensive lineman plays with quickness and tenacity that resembles the future hall of famer. Kancey has a little less production than Donald’s collegiate resume. Pairing the two together would reinforce the defensive line, providing Donald with a running mate to get after the quarterback while also offering Kancey a quality tutor to become a seasoned professional in the NFL.

Round 2:

No selections

Round 3:

Rams trade: pick 69

Steelers trade: pick 80, pick 120

3.80 - Rams select EDGE, Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (from PIT)

Tuli Tuipulotu led the nation with 12.5 sacks this year, the most by a Trojan in a single season since 2003! pic.twitter.com/VrAx4w4fWm — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 8, 2022

Round 4:

4.120 - Rams select TE, Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (from PIT)

Looking through draft rankings and I’m still really surprised when I see Luke Schoonmaker not among top TEs



Plus blocker, natural hands catcher, plus athlete, and can win in-line and in space as a receiver.



Seems forgotten about in strong TE class, but shouldn’t be. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/cpgGMA97Ix — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) February 22, 2023

Round 5:

5.167 - Rams select OL, Andrew Vorhees, USC

Andrew Vorhees tore his ACL at the combine on Sunday



He opted to do the bench press afterwards anyways and pumped out 38 reps. The most by any player at this years combine



pic.twitter.com/mfcP4fho1M — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 7, 2023

5.171 - Rams select WR, Trey Palmer, Nebraska

5.177 - Rams select EDGE, Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

Round 6:

5.182 - Rams select CB, Anthony Kendall, Baldwin Wallace

PFC Podcast Draft Interview



Former @BaldwinWallace CB and #NFL prospect Anthony Kendall joins the PFC podcast to discuss his college career & his preparations for the upcoming NFL Draft. @ant_kendall_3



Apple⤵️https://t.co/efTuDA7ZXC



All platforms⤵️https://t.co/JEPJUCH9VW pic.twitter.com/peD8Di8rtV — ProFootballChase™️ (@pfootballchase) March 29, 2023

5.189 - Rams select QB, Clayton Tune, Houston

5.191 - Rams select CB, Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

Round 7:

7.223 - Rams select C, Juice Scruggs, Penn State

7.251 - Rams select RB, Deneric Prince, Tulsa

Position by Position draft haul breakdown:

QBs (1): Clayton Tune

RBs (1): Deneric Prince

WRs (1): Trey Palmer

TEs (1): Luke Schoonmaker

OL (2): Andrew Vorhees, Juice Scruggs

DL (1): Calijah Kancey

EDGE (2): Tuli Tulipulotu, Ochaun Mathis

CB (2): Anthony Kendall, Carrington Valentine

S (0): None

ST (0): None