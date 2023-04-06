 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

7-Round Mock Draft: Rams trade up for Calijah Kancey to start things off

Rams add a weapon to pair with Aaron Donald

By Steven Ridings
NCAA Football: Tennessee at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft will be 36th overall unless they decide to trade up into the first round. Some reports have indicated the Rams could move up in the draft to draft a quarterback. But what if there is another prospect worth targeting?

Here is my first of three mock drafts that I will do before April 27th.

The 2023 NFL Draft, located in Kansas City, is just three weeks away. Round 1 will start on Thursday, April 27th at 8:00 pm EST. Rounds 2-3 will commence on Friday at 7:00 pm EST. And Rounds 4-7 will resume on Saturday at 12:00 pm EST.

Round 1:

Rams trade: pick 36, pick 77

Jaguars trade: pick 24

1.24 - Rams select DL, Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh (from JAX)

Kancey may not be Aaron Donald, but the defensive lineman plays with quickness and tenacity that resembles the future hall of famer. Kancey has a little less production than Donald’s collegiate resume. Pairing the two together would reinforce the defensive line, providing Donald with a running mate to get after the quarterback while also offering Kancey a quality tutor to become a seasoned professional in the NFL.

Round 2:

No selections

Round 3:

Rams trade: pick 69

Steelers trade: pick 80, pick 120

3.80 - Rams select EDGE, Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (from PIT)

Round 4:

4.120 - Rams select TE, Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (from PIT)

Round 5:

5.167 - Rams select OL, Andrew Vorhees, USC

5.171 - Rams select WR, Trey Palmer, Nebraska

5.177 - Rams select EDGE, Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

Round 6:

5.182 - Rams select CB, Anthony Kendall, Baldwin Wallace

5.189 - Rams select QB, Clayton Tune, Houston

5.191 - Rams select CB, Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

Round 7:

7.223 - Rams select C, Juice Scruggs, Penn State

7.251 - Rams select RB, Deneric Prince, Tulsa

Position by Position draft haul breakdown:

  • QBs (1): Clayton Tune
  • RBs (1): Deneric Prince
  • WRs (1): Trey Palmer
  • TEs (1): Luke Schoonmaker
  • OL (2): Andrew Vorhees, Juice Scruggs
  • DL (1): Calijah Kancey
  • EDGE (2): Tuli Tulipulotu, Ochaun Mathis
  • CB (2): Anthony Kendall, Carrington Valentine
  • S (0): None
  • ST (0): None

Loading comments...