Random Ramsdom: Marcus Spears said “I love what the Rams did.”

“Just two years removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams find themselves facing a potential rebuild after going 5-12 in 2022.

Gone are guys like Leonard Floyd and Jalen Ramsey, with Floyd being released and Ramsey traded to the Miami Dolphins, as well as David Edwards, Taylor Rapp and others who left in free agency.

Now, though, the question has become whether or not going “all-in” for a Super Bowl win was worth it for the potentially shaky future the Rams appear to be heading towards.

For Marcus Spears, that answer is simple.

“You pay the price, and the price is a Super Bowl,” Spears said on NFL Live. “I played for nine years, I wish I had one. I wish a team would have sold out for me to get one. I wouldn’t mind them sucking right now.”

“I played for the Cowboys, we ain’t won a Super Bowl in 100 years. I would take one, just one. The Rams were able to get to the mountaintop.”

While going 5-12 just one season later was not how the Rams envisioned their title defense, Spears emphasized that it doesn’t take away from their accomplishment.

“I love what the Rams did,” Spears said. “They have to go through some pains before they get back on their feet, but I’ll take a Super Bowl for that.”

“You have to be open-minded,” McVay said. “Obviously, Matthew [Stafford] is the only quarterback we have on the roster right now. So in some form or fashion, we have to address that, whether that’s in the draft or free agency. And so those are things that we’re definitely monitoring.”

Baker Mayfield signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while John Wolford and Bryce Perkins remain available in free agency, so there’s a possibility one of those two could return. The 35-year-old Stafford has three years remaining on his contract but missed the final eight games of 2022 with a bruised spinal cord.

So it’s likely the Rams will take a swing at a developmental QB prospect at some point in this year’s draft. Because Los Angeles has lost veterans such as Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, the Rams will also be looking for young, athletic prospects at several other positions to help fill the void.

“There’s definitely been an intent to engineer a healthier, more sustainable cap situation,” Rams GM Les Snead said in Phoenix last week. “So that when we do get to a moment where we think, ‘OK, let’s press the gas again,’ you have capability to do it. So this year is quiet intentionally, in terms of making a trade and things like that.”

That said, let’s look at the Rams’ seven-round mock draft.

Round 2, Pick 36: Will McDonald IV, OLB, Iowa State

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound McDonald was very productive in college, totaling 34 career sacks for the Cyclones. He would provide the Rams with a skilled pass-rusher to replace last year’s leading sack guy, Leonard Floyd, who was released. McDonald is quick off the ball and has a plethora of pass-rush moves in his toolbox, including former NFL star Dwight Freeney’s patented spin move.

With All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald returning, McDonald would give the Rams a young, athletic edge rusher to help create pass-rush packages in obvious passing situations. McDonald grew up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, where J.J. and T.J. Watt grew up.

Round 3, Pick 69: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

A track star for the Aggies, the speedster offers another much-needed playmaker on offense for the Rams. Achane finished with 2,930 scrimmage yards and 26 total touchdowns in three seasons at Texas A&M. He ran a 4.32 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Achane would pair nicely as a perimeter running threat to Cam Akers’ bruising running style.

Round 3, Pick 77: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

The tall, rangy corner is a converted receiver who does a good job taking the ball away. Brents earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season, leading the Wildcats with four interceptions.

He also totaled 45 combined tackles and four pass breakups. With Ramsey moving on, at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Brents could match up with bigger NFC West receivers such as DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel.”

“As much as it would make sense for the Los Angeles Rams to take an edge rusher with their first pick in the draft this year, there’s no telling what Les Snead and Sean McVay will choose to do when they go on the clock. With how many holes the Rams have, they could go in a number of different directions – including wide receiver or running back.

Fortunately, this is a deep class of edge rushers and there will be talented prospects available from Round 1 to 7. The Rams just have to find the right one(s) to draft.

Round 1: Myles Murphy, Clemson

Murphy is projected to go in the first round and not’s easy to see why. He’s a physically gifted pass rusher with great size and college production, recording 18.5 sacks and 36 tackles for a loss in three seasons at Clemson. If the Rams really like Murphy, they could consider trading up for him toward the end of the first round. At 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds, he has the frame that Los Angeles often looks for in its edge rushers.

Round 2: B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Ojulari is a realistic option for the Rams in the second round and would make for a great addition to the defense. He’s on the smaller side at 6-foot-2, but that’s OK for a 3-4 edge rusher in a scheme like the Rams’. He had 16.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for a loss in his career at LSU and has great upside as a pass rusher in the NFL. He just needs to improve as a run defender on the edge, which is critical in the Rams’ system.”

“APRIL 5 BREWER TO JACKSONVILLE

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed ex-Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Chandler Brewer. Brewer, formerly of Middle Tennessee State, was signed by the Rams in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

In three seasons in Los Angeles, Brewer played in 13 games while making his first four career starts at guard for the Rams this past season.

APRIL 3 STAFFORD GETS PAID

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just got a massive payday, collecting a $30 million check on Friday as part of the signing bonus he signed in his massive extension last offseason.

Stafford’s full signing bonus, which came as part of the a three-year, $129 million extension, was set for $60 million, half of which was deferred until this offseason.

The full deal guarantees the 35-year-old $135 million and will have Stafford locked up in Los Angeles through the 2026 season.

MARCH 27 COPELAND SIGNED

The Los Angeles Rams have announced the re-signing of defensive lineman Marquise Copeland to a one-year deal.”