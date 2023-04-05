Cam Newton would play on a lot of teams, but just not the Los Angeles Rams

Cam Newton has not played since going 0-2, 7-8, and 0-5 from 2019 to 2021 with the Panthers, Patriots, and Panthers, but he recently said that there still aren’t 32 quarterbacks better than him. Cam clarified and continued that conversation on Wednesday, noting that there is a list of quarterbacks who he would be willing to be a backup or mentor to, including a number of players that he would obviously be able to compete with or beat in a competition.

Including listing Washington quarterback Sam Howell, which would conveniently reunite him with former head coach Ron Rivera.

But despite the fact that the Los Angeles Rams are the only team in the NFL without a backup quarterback, Cam Newton didn’t mention Matthew Stafford.

Cam Newton puts out a manifesto of the QBs he is willing to be a backup for. pic.twitter.com/GnsCbLEnKv — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 6, 2023

It’s interesting just how little media attention is on the Rams for how little they’ve done. They’re the only team with only one quarterback on the roster. They’re the only team without a kicker. They’re the only team without a punter. They are only one of two teams, alongside the Seahawks, without a longsnapper.

But despite Stafford being the only quarterback on L.A.’s roster, despite what would be an opportunity to play for a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean McVay, despite the Los Angeles market, and despite the chances that the Rams would need to turn to a backup quarterback at some point relative to other situations, Cam Newton doesn’t view this team as a good fit for him. Even though he doesn’t have any teams asking for him.

Cam listed mostly players who have a similar skillset to his previous skillset—if he can still run the ball—including Lamar Jackson (wherever he goes), Justin Fields, Malik Willis (who isn’t a starter), Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and the yet-to-be drafted Anthony Richardson.

Newton also listed Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Aaron Rodgers, and Howell.

Not that the Rams would make any offer to Cam Newton anyway. But publicly ruling them out before anyone has ruled him in, that’s a bold take.