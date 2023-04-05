Random Ramsdom: How much cap space do the Rams need for the incoming draft class?

How much cap space must the Rams reserve for their 2023 draft class? (RamsWire)

“With 11 picks in the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams will need to reserve some cap space for their incoming rookie class. However, they don’t need to save a ton of room.

That’s because eight of their 11 picks are on Day 3, ranging from the fifth to the seventh round. Their other three picks are in the top 100 at Nos. 36, 69 and 77. With no first-rounder, the cost of the Rams’ rookies will be lower than most teams’ draft classes.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams’ rookie pool – which is the “total cost in cap dollars that a team needs to sign its rookies” – is $10.24 million. That seems like a lot, but it doesn’t tell the whole story.

The cap space required to sign a rookie class is less than that “because every draft pick signed will replace a player already counting against the cap.” Only the top 51 players will count against the salary cap, and at the moment, the Rams only have 45 players signed, so not every rookie will replace a player already on the roster since 51 of them count toward the salary cap.”

Rams met with Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz, a combine standout (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams should be in the market for a tight end this offseason, even with Tyler Higbee still under contract. This is a loaded draft class at that position and selecting one in the first few rounds wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Zack Kuntz from Old Dominion is a very intriguing prospect after he crushed his combine performance. At 6-foot-7, he ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash and jumped 40 inches in the vertical, making him the tallest player in combine history with a 40-inch vertical.

The Rams are showing interest in Kuntz, meeting with him virtually this offseason, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.”

Rams Hosting TCU RB Kendre Miller For NFL Draft Visit (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2023 NFL Draft starting with the No. 36 overall pick, and have their eyes on TCU standout running back Kendre Miller.

According to a report from KPRC 2 in Houston, the Rams are set to host Miller on a visit ahead of the draft.

The Rams are one of several visits Miller has planned in the coming days, alongside the Saints, Giants, Cowboys, Texans, Dolphins and others.”

Will there be a future NFL Pro Bowler for the Rams draft on Day 2? (RamblinFan)

“We know that the LA Rams have a lot riding on their 2023 NFL Draft, so much so that the entire strategy of shedding elite veterans to reset the team’s foundation and retry for the 2024 NFL season could depend heavily on the team’s ability to draft this season. While the team has 11 draft picks, eight of those picks fall in the last 100 selections in this draft. The Rams are only making three picks in the first 80 selection. From the 78th to the 166th overall selection, the Rams will be sitting it out, contemplating their last eight selections.

It’s only self-inflicted torture to set expectations too highly for success from an NFL Draft. And don’t bother believing the instant grades after the draft. Nobody knows whether a rookie who appears to be a fit before they ever play for that team.

But what about the potential for the LA Rams to ‘hit’ on a future Pro Bowler at the 36th overall pick? Is that possible or even likely? The Rams have had early selections in the NFL Draft before, as many as eight times among the first 80 picks of the draft, since hiring LA Rams head coach Sean McVay. Of that select group, only WR Cooper Kupp has earned the honors of the NFL Pro Bowl.”