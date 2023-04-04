PFF NFL Mock Draft: Rams trade up for Will Levis

Just in case you thought were you tired of seeing draft analysts incorrectly projecting that the Los Angeles Rams trading up for Kentucky QB Will Levis, PFF’s Mike Renner checks in to let you know, “No you’re not!”

In PFF’s latest mock draft, Renner copies a recent CBS mock draft and has the Rams trading into the first round for Levis after he slides out of the top-20. Renner thinks that Les Snead would give up more assets to move up in a deal at #22 with the Baltimore Ravens even though the Rams have maybe the most needs in the NFL and even though Levis is bad and nobody seems to like him as a prospect anyway.

“Hey, I don’t think this quarterback is good enough to go in the top-10 or the top-20...let’s have the Rams trade up for him so he can continue to play with no supporting cast!”

Levis’ slide stops here, with the Rams pouncing on the Kentucky quarterback after giving up Pick Nos. 36 and 69. Matthew Stafford’s recent injury history makes it necessary to have a backup plan. Giving Levis a year to learn behind Stafford is a landing spot that couldn’t be more ideal for him.

I have never rated Levis as a first round prospect and so I’m not having to experience this extreme back peddle that we’re witnessing from everybody who got drunk and projected him to go in the top-five. From a consensus top-five pick in mocks to almost a resounding echo chamber of “Actually Levis will slide past 15” in only the last week.

If Will Levis is available on day two, and he might be, then maybe at that point the Rams would—JUST KIDDING! The Rams don’t need a second or third-tier QB prospect. They need an offensive line. Just like Levis did.

So this won’t happen but sure, let’s keep getting Rams into the first round. It doesn’t hurt me to have another “No” to write about.