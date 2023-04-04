Ramdom Ramsdom: Colin Cowherd says McVay, Stafford are one of the best duos

The Los Angeles Rams say that Sean McVay’s best weapon right now will be quarterback Matthew Stafford. Colin Cowherd thinks they could be one of the best duos in the NFL.

“It’s a head coach-quarterback league,” Cowherd said Monday. “Quarterback is probably 60% of it, coach is probably 40% of it. Brady-Belichick, Reid-Mahomes. People have just decided that the LA Rams off a bad season are done. Well, Arizona’s a tire fire in their division, the NFC’s weaker, San Francisco doesn’t quite know who the quarterback’s gonna be – they’re all young – and Seattle, I don’t think is going to duplicate a Geno Smith magical year, not to that level. But if you look at what wins in the NFL, it’s a wealthy, non-meddling owner: check. A dominating defensive line presence: check. A great weapon, Cooper Kupp, who was getting MVP consideration: check. An offensive coach: check. And a star quarterback: check.

“Outside of Andy Reid and Mahomes, let’s take them off the board, what is the best – (the Rams) also have 11 picks, so they’ve got a chance to find some gems in the draft – what is the best quarterback-coach combo in the NFL? … Stafford and McVay are No. 2. They are.”

Cowherd isn’t too far off base. Winning in the NFL typically does start with the quarterback and head coach, and Stafford and McVay are a fantastic pairing. The problem last year is that the Rams’ offensive line was abysmal and Stafford missed time with injuries.

If Stafford can remain healthy and the offensive line can improve at least a little bit, the Rams will have a fighting chance in a weaker NFC.”

Rams Hosting TCU RB Kendre Miller For NFL Draft Visit (fannation/ramsdigest)

“The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2023 NFL Draft starting with the No. 36 overall pick, and have their eyes on TCU standout running back Kendre Miller.

According to a report from KPRC 2 in Houston, the Rams are set to host Miller on a visit ahead of the draft.

The Rams are one of several visits Miller has planned in the coming days, alongside the Saints, Giants, Cowboys, Texans, Dolphins and others.”

TCU running back Kendre Miller recovering fast from knee injury, has multiple NFL visits, including Saints, Giants, Cowboys, Rams (click2houston)

“HOUSTON – Texas Christian University standout running back Kendre Miller is making a speedy recovery from a medial collateral ligament sprain and is already squatting heavy weight in his rehabilitation process.

He’s ranked highly by multiple teams on their draft board.

He has a Dallas Cowboys visit, including a dinner meeting with their top brass, and they’re a team with significant interest in the Doak Walker semifinalist, according to a league source.

He also has visits with the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, per a source.

During his Pro Day, he met with the Texans, whose general manager, Nick Caserio, was in attendance, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, whose coach, Bill Belichick, attended, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cardinals.

The 6-foot, 220-pounder from Mount Enterprise High School rushed for 1,399 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.”

Right now, would you rather be the Colts or the Rams? (nbcsports)

“In the early 1970s, Carroll Rosenbloom and Robert Irsay traded the Colts and Rams franchises. That swap came to mind for me this morning when perusing Peter King’s Football Morning in America column.

King shared a quote from Robert Irsay’s son, Jim, regarding the manner in which the Rams of recent years have done business, and where it has left them.

“There was an article recently saying the Rams mortgaged their future and now they’re paying for it after they won the Super Bowl and had all that success, with the draft picks not being there,” Irsay said. “To me, that’s what you have to be careful about.”

Irsay’s remarks land on the wrong side of the line the unspoken line regarding public comments by owners regarding other teams. Regardless, he has a point. The Rams have been trading away high-round draft picks for proven players for years now. They last used a first-round pick in 2016, when the surrendered draft capital to get up to No. 1 and select Jared Goff — a quarterback they’d eventually: (1) overpay; and (2) give up a first-round pick (as a practical matter) to clear from the roster.

So King asks a question, focusing on some tangible factors. Which team would you rather be?.

“The Rams, 49-33 in the last five regular seasons with two conference titles and one Super Bowl championship, $5.1 million under the cap (per overthecap.com), with a franchise quarterback, with 11 draft picks overall this year and three in the top 100?

“Or the Colts, 41-40-1 in the last five regular seasons with zero conference titles and zero Super Bowl championships, $12.5 million under the cap, searching for a franchise quarterback, with nine draft picks overall this year and three in the top 100 — albeit the fourth overall pick?”

The Rams, as King notes, have appeared in two of the last five Super Bowls. The Colts, in contrast, have won a single playoff game (vs. the Texans in the 2018 wild-card round) since 2018.”

