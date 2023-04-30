NFL targeting May 11 for 2023 schedule release

Once the dust has settled from another electrifying draft weekend, not much is left on the offseason docket until the start of training camp. However in the next 11 days, the NFL is targeting the release of the 2023 schedule.

NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2023

With those notable quarterbacks either moved or re-signed, it’s almost a certainty that the NFL schedule will be released in early May. Last season’s schedule was released around the same date on May 12. Unlike last year, the Los Angeles Rams will not be hosting the season opener as they didn’t come anywhere close to the Super Bowl in ‘22. Instead, the defending champion Chiefs will be hosting in Kansas City on Thursday, September 7.

LA had one of the toughest schedules in the league last season and 2023 won’t be any different heading into this upcoming campaign. The Rams will have the 9th-hardest strength of schedule, a daunting task given who their opponents are.

Our 2023 regular season opponents have been finalized.



Rams’ 2023 opponents finalizedhttps://t.co/PQhvhWaUeM pic.twitter.com/iG0rlzFm2x — CaliFor.us (@cali4us) January 9, 2023

For the Rams to switch from 5-12 to 12-5, a lot of things have to go their way and obviously the schedule won’t be on their side. LA will be facing an uphill climb making it back to the playoffs but nothing Sean McVay and company can’t handle. With a strong rookie class and loads of undrafted free agents looking to join the roster, Los Angeles should be better equipped at avoiding another letdown campaign.

I honestly can’t wait for the season to begin to see what the Rams have in store for us this year! Hopefully a much sweeter ending this time around.