Rams depth charts on defense, special teams following draft

The Los Angeles Rams picked 14 players in the 2023 NFL Draft and then signed a bunch after it was over, but they had needs at virtually every position. Where do things stand on defense and special teams?

It’s impossible to guess which undrafted free agents could stand out enough to make the practice squad, let alone the roster, so I won’t be including their names this time. But if you think that any of them will prove to be the exception let us know in the comments section.

We’ve talked about Aaron Donald is alone on an island on defense right now. How much did that change because of the draft?

Defensive Line: Aaron Donald, Bobby Brown III, Jonah Williams

DL Backups: Marquise Copeland, Earnest Brown IV, KOBIE TURNER, Larrell Murchison

Linebackers: Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom

LB Backups: Jake Hummel

Edge: BYRON YOUNG, Michael Hoecht

E Backups: NICK HAMPTON, Keir Thomas, Daniel Hardy, OCHAUN MATHIS

Cornerbacks: Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell

CB Backups: TRE’VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON, Shaun Jolly

Safeties: Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast

S Backups: Quentin Lake, Richard LeCounte III, JASON TAYLOR II

I don’t know if I can say much has changed here yet. This wasn’t a good linebacker class, so perhaps that’s why Les Snead didn’t make any notable additions in the draft there. His first two additions on defense were Young and Turner, both have opportunities to play right away. The Rams made DE Desjuan Johnson the last pick of the draft, so he has an uphill battle to climb to make the roster. But Jason Taylor II (no relation to Jason Taylor you know) wasn’t picked much earlier than him. Mathis was a late sixth round pick.

The cornerbacks and safeties groups still have glaring holes or weaknesses. Certainly the undrafted free agents have a chance to fight for playing time in 2023.

K: CHRISTOPHER DUNN, TANNER BROWN

P: ETHAN EVANS

LS: ALEX WARD

The Rams drafted Evans in the seventh round and signed Dunn, Brown, and Ward after the draft. They all have a leg up on making the roster.