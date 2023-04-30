Originally scheduled with 10 draft picks prior to Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams turned those picks into a total of 14 draft selections. We know what round each player was taken, but who were the best picks? Here is a ranking of the Rams 14 picks from best to worst…

1. Byron Young, EDGE (Round 3, Pick 77)

Byron Young fills a huge vacancy on the Rams defense. He will likely start from Day 1, not just because it will be handed to him, but because his motor and passion for football success is unparalleled by most. A few years from now, I expect this will be LA’s best pick.

#Rams fans, Byron Young is going to be an IMMEDIATE STARTER on your DL! From @DollarGeneral to the @NFL



"I’m really good with the long-arm. I convert speed to power. I can hit you with the ghost rush."@ByronYoung19 x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/5RPKbICVa7 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023

2. Steve Avila, G (Round 2, Pick 36)

Avila was not a sexy pick. But it was necessary to address the trenches. Stafford was abused in 2022. This ensures the Rams are committed to a stronger offensive line moving forward.

3. Zach Evans, RB (Round 6, Pick 215)

Evans was a five star recruit out of high school. His college production and athleticism are both Top 15 according to Next Gen Stats (based on combine running backs). He was considered a mid round prospect, but LA was able to grab him late.

The Rams end the fall for Ole Miss RB Zach Evans at 215. I figured he'd land in the fourth round or so. Talented player who transferred and underachieved as a collegian. There's upside there. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2023

4. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB (Round 6, Pick 182)

THT will have to grind his way in the NFL with the Tomlinson bloodlines. As a 5’8” cornerback, he obviously lacks size, but he plays bigger. He gives me Nickell Robert-Coleman vibes, a former Los Angeles Rams defensive back.

5. Jason Taylor II, S (Round 7, Pick 234)

The unique part about Jason Taylor II is that he is most comfortable as a deep safety. Taylor will get the opportunity to play that spot with Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, and Jordan Fuller better patrolling the middle of the field.

6. Kobie Turner, DL (Round 3, Pick 89)

Turner will be featured in the defensive line rotation early. His frame is similar to Marquise Copeland, so those two should split time.

7. Nick Hampton, EDGE (Round 5, Pick 161)

Hampton is a little undersized, but should be a 3rd down pass rusher like Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

8. Stetson Bennett, QB (Round 4, Pick 128)

Bennett to the Rams is a good fit. He lands with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, a top 3 NFL coach and veteran leader to guide him in his NFL career.

9. Ethan Evans, P (Round 7, Pick 223)

If Evans wins place-kicking and punting duties, his value will skyrocket. Finding a player that can handle both responsibilities is a huge win because of financial measures.

10. Davis Allen, TE (Round 5, Pick 175)

Round 5 value seems right, but with three other tight ends ahead of him on the depth chart, Allen faces a steep climb to playing time. We probably won’t know the extent of his ability until year three of his career.

11. Puka Nacua, WR (Round 5, Pick 177)

I was not elated about this pick. At best, Nacua is WR4 behind Kupp, Jefferson, and Atwell. Even Skowronek might have the edge on him because of his fullback-hybrid ability.

12. Warren McClendon, OT (Round 5, Pick 174)

McClendon doesn’t wow me in any particular way. Considering he is set to be cross-trained along the offensive line, it’s hard to envision where he will settle. His best trait might be his experience during his time at University of Georgia.

13. Desjuan Johnson, DL (Round 7, 259)

Mr. Irrelevant will be irreverent playing next to Aaron Donald. At the very least, I believe he claims a roster spot this year being a cheaper financial option over Jonah Williams.

14. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE (Round 6, Pick 189)

Mathis had a standout 2020 season but his last two years have been underwhelming. He is a different size than Byron Young and Nick Hampton, so there could be a future role for him.