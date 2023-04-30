Random Ramsdom: Draft grades for the Rams 14 selections

Grading each of the Rams’ 14 picks in the 2023 NFL draft (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2023 NFL draft with 11 total picks, among the most in the NFL. They’re leaving Kansas City with 14 new rookies after trading back multiple times and moving up once.

It’s a massive draft class for a team that only had 44 players on the roster, so there were plenty of spots to fill – and Les Snead’s group is doing exactly that. The Rams hit on just about all of their primary needs, too: cornerback, edge rusher, offensive line, tight end.

Unlike in some recent years, there was a positive sentiment about this draft class for Los Angeles. Obviously, it’s still so early in the process and we won’t know how these players turn out for another two to three years, but the Rams seem to have come away with some potential impact rookies in 2023.

Below is the complete draft class with grades for every pick.”

Rams Sign Tulsa CB Tyon Davis - 2023 UDFA Tracker (SportsIllustrated)

“The first 259 picks were just the beginning.

More freshmen are on their way to Inglewood as the Los Angeles Rams will be active alongside the rest of their NFL brethren in rookie free agency. Negotiations are already underway with players whose professional dreams remain active despite not hearing their names called at Union Station in Kansas City.

Keep track of the Rams’ rookie signings below...

CB, Tyon Davis, Tulsa - Davis played four seasons at Tulsa and recorded 146 tackles, 23 pass breakups, two interceptions, and forced four fumbles.”

WE are learning that CB Jordan Jones of Rhode Island is headed to the #Rams as a UDFA — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 29, 2023

LA Rams add this Clemson TE to help depth and scoring concerns (RamblinFan)

“In many pre-draft discussions in the comment section and in forums for LA Rams fans, the conversation often turn to the hope and belief that the LA Rams draft class would include at least one tight end from the 2023 NFL Draft. After a long wait, that confidence was rewarded as the Rams finally pulled the trigger and selected a tight end.

The Rams used the 175th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Clemson tight end Davis Allen. Allen is one of the players who found no common ground among NFL Draft analysts. Either they disliked him and projected him as an undrafted rookie, or they liked him very much and projected him as high as a Day 2 selection.

What we do know is that he has the right size to be a playmaker for the LA Rams at tight end, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing a robust 245 pounds. While he is cited as capable as a receiver, the consensus across all draft profiles is his ability to make and hold blocks at all levels and angles. And to be honest, at his size, I would be concerned a bit if he was unable to make blocks”

S Jason Taylor was overcome with emotion speaking with us just now. He watched pick after pick go by and finally went outside with his mom to discuss his options. Then, the Rams called. He said it was so special to have her there, and then to walk back inside to tell his family. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 29, 2023

Rams signing K Christopher Dunn, college football’s best kicker in 2022 (RamsWire)

“In the seventh round of the draft on Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams found their new punter: Ethan Evans out of Division II Wingate University. They didn’t end up selecting a kicker in the draft but they moved quickly and scooped up one of the best available.

They’re signing North Carolina State kicker Christopher Dunn, along with Central Florida long snapper Alex Ward, filling the final two spots on the roster that didn’t have an active player.

Dunn never missed an extra point in five years at NC State, going a perfect 200-for-200. He was also accurate on his field goal attempts, making 97 of 115 of them for a conversion rate of 84.3%. Last season alone, he made 28 of 29 field goal tries, including a 2-for-2 mark on kicks from 50-plus yards.”

Mr. Irrelevant: Rams Select Toledo DT Desjuan Johnson With Final Pick in NFL Draft (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams made one of the most important picks of the NFL Draft on Friday, selecting Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson with the final pick at No. 259, making him the highly publicized choice for ‘Mr. Irrelevant’.

Johnson will have a chance to come in and compete for a spot on the Rams practice squad, but very well could make his way onto a rebuilding roster that is in desperate need of bodies. In fact, the Rams had fewer players under contract entering the NFL Draft than any other franchise, with just 44 players.

One of the more notable departures from the Rams came on the interior of the defensive line, with A’Shawn Robinson signing as a free agent with the New York Giants this offseason.”