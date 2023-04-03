Random Ramsdom: DraftKings currently has Rams projected win total at 7.5

Los Angeles Rams Projected Win Total Suggests Further Struggles (fannation/ramsdigest)

“DraftKings released their NFL win totals for all 32 teams, which seems to suggest that they, too, believe the Rams will struggle in 2023. DraftKings set the over/under for the Rams at 7.5 games, which, if they met that expectation, would be a two-win improvement from last season.

But the roster “remodeling” has thus far seen the Rams offload players on big salaries in an effort to get back into a manageable financial situation which was a consequence of their all-out moves in order to win a Super Bowl.

But eating that proverbial bullet this offseason seems to mean that 2023 will be a continuation of last season, where the Rams finished at 5-12.

The Rams traded Ramsey while cutting Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd, which has helped them acquire $50 million in dead cap space. They’ve also lost other contributors like safety Taylor Rapp and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson without being able to replace them.

This model is similar to what the Atlanta Falcons had to do in the first few years under general manager Terry Fontenot.

The Falcons were burdened by aging veterans on expensive deals, so in order to get back under the cap, they offloaded those big contracts, acquiring lots of dead money in the process.

But as it showed this offseason their over $60 million in cap space allowed them to spend big in free agency as they hope to move past the latter stages of a rebuild.

It looks like the Rams may be trying to replicate this formula of eating dead money in the short term to reap larger rewards in the long term.”

Projected 2023 win totals for NFC West (seahawkswire)

“Los Angeles Rams - 7.5

The Los Angeles Rams are faring a little better than their counterparts in the Valley of the Sun. With their over/under set at 7.5, it seems Vegas thinks they’ll improve upon their atrocious 2022 season. The Rams finished the season 5-12, which was the worst title defense season by any reigning Super Bowl Champions in league history.

But questions still remain in the City of Angels. Head coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald are back, but rumors surrounding retirement always linger with those two. Meanwhile, quarterback Matthew Stafford intends to play, but Los Angeles apparently would like to move on from the man who helped deliver them a Lombardi.”

NFC West free agency grades: Seahawks earn ‘A’ for savvy moves, Rams get ‘D’ after losing more key talent (cbssports.com)

“Los Angeles Rams: D

There has been a serious talent drain here, and it might not be over with. The Rams are clearly retooling, if not outright rebuilding. In Floyd, Robinson, Gaines, Wagner, Ramsey, Long, Rapp and Scott, the Rams are down EIGHT players who at one time or another have been significant contributors or outright stars on their defense. And they did not do all that much to replace that group of players. Among the offensive losses, only Edwards feels like one of great significance, but even he played only four games last season. Much as was the case for Arizona, none of the players the Rams have added or retained via free agency or trade feels like a major piece. They’re going to be counting on Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald returning to full health for most of their improved performance in 2023, assuming those guys remain on the team. There’s a lot of work to do to get back to the Super Bowl-caliber team they were for most of the Sean McVay era prior to last season.”

NFL Trade Rumors: Rams WR Allen Robinson to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“The Los Angeles Rams need high picks in order to retool the roster and turn the ship around.

Only problem? They don’t have that many.

While the 11 selections the Rams have are valuable, eight of those picks come after No. 150 overall. The team’s three picks outside of those come on Day 2, and Los Angeles could use another one.

Bleacher Report suggests an idea that could land them another mid-round pick, trading wide receiver Allen Robinson II to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are seeking a top wideout for Patrick Mahomes after JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the New England Patriots in free agency, and Robinson fits the build.

The timing of this deal could be a little tricky though.

If the Rams were to trade Robinson before the draft in order to acquire a pick for this year, Los Angeles would save a mere $1.6 million in cap space. However, if the team had some patience and waited until after June 1, the Rams would save $10 million.

Last spring, Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams. His contract carries cap hits north of $18 million for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 seasons — clearly a situation the front office wants to avoid taking on.”

Rams Eyeing OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Pre Pro Day Meeting? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Despite their lack of a first-rounder, the Rams possess several mid-to-late-round picks which can help add depth, as well as potential stardom to positions of need for the upcoming season.

However, their initial selection is scheduled for No. 36 overall in the second round — one which might be earmarked for Florida Gators offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

In fact, NFL Media reported that the Rams were among the interested teams to have met with Torrence on Wednesday night before his Thursday Pro Day showcase.

The 6-5, 330-pound lineman is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2023 Draft class. Torrence is coming off a stellar season for the Gators, tho whom he transferred before the 2022 season—following head coach Billy Napier from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Despite some early questions surrounding his quickness in pass protection, Torrence has been a fast riser on the draft boards of several analysts. He is at his best in run-blocking schemes, while remaining physically resistant at the point of contact. Torrence’s versatility would allow him to play either on the left or right. He is also fresh off a battle-tested season in the SEC, where he did not allow a single sack.”

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Titans, Raiders trade up but only one of them goes after a QB; Anthony Richardson top 3 (cbssports)

“The takeaway after making our way to the pro days for the top four quarterbacks? Richardson has solidified his spot as QB3 — and he can only go up in the final few weeks of the pre-draft process. In fact, my co-host, former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, said that he thinks the Seahawks at No. 5 would be an intriguing landing spot, and we’ve long maintained that the Colts and new coach Shane Steichen make some sense too.

But neither scenario plays out in this mock; instead, a team a little further down the board makes a move up to No. 3 to get one of the most physically gifted players in recent memory. Meanwhile, Will Levis continues to slip, finding his way to the bottom third of the first round.

Finally: there are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.”