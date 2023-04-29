The Los Angeles Rams finished the 2023 NFL Draft with an impressive 14 draft picks. In total, they selected six offensive players; seven members on defense, and one special teams. It was an active day three for Les Snead and Sean McVay, who were on the phones throughout. Now that the picks are in, time will tell if the Rams found a gem (or multiple) in this year’s draft. For now, here are the winners and losers from the third and final day of the draft.

Winner: Rams pass rush

LA was sure to address the defensive line and edge units. In Day 3, they added Nick Hampton, Ochaun Mathis, and Desjuan Johnson. That doesn’t include their Day 2 selections of Byron Young and Kobie Turner. I’m confident that LA found at least two full time starters from these five picks to compliment Aaron Donald.

Loser: WR room

Los Angeles only selected one wide receiver - Puka Nacua with its 14 draft picks. Considering the team scouted a number of wide receivers, it was a shock that they only came away with one. Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, and Tutu Atwell figure to see the majority of the reps.

Loser: Hunter Long

With three tight ends on the roster already, the organization still elected to add another body to the position group. Brycen Hopkins has the leg up as Tyler Higbee’s backup. But Hunter Long, who was just added via the Jalen Ramsey trade will now have to compete with Dennis Allen as the third string.

Winner: Brian Allen

A lot of fans thought that Brian Allen would be cut or traded this off-season. Instead the Rams restructured his contract, cementing their faith in him. LA double-downed on his faith by not taking a center in the draft, unless you consider Steve Avila the team’s future center.

Loser: Marquise Copeland (again…)

Copeland was penciled to be a starter before the NFL Draft. He still might be the starter, but the leash might be short with Kobie Turner and Desjuan Johnson now in the fold.

Winner: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

The only cornerback selected, Tomlinson will get a chance to crack the starting lineup right away with Jalen Ramsey now gone. As it stands now, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell, and Shaun Jolly are his only competition. Rochell and Jolly have yet to see meaningful time on the field, while Kendrick struggled in his brief stint.