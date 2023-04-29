With the 223rd overall pick in the 2023 the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected punter Ethan Evans of Wingate. He’s listed at 6-4, 225 lbs. and was selected in the 10th round of the 2023 USFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Athletics’ Dan Brugler had Evans rated as the seventh punter in this draft class. Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer was the first chosen in the sixth round by the New England Patriots, followed by the Bengals selecting Michigan’s Brad Robbins—making Evans the third to come off the board.

LA moved on from longtime punter Johnny Hekker after the 2021 Super Bowl season and Riley Dixon only spent one year within the team before returning to the Denver Broncos. Evans could provide stability at the position.

The Rams added several late picks by trading down throughout the draft, and potentially there could be a run on specialists as LA also needs a kicker and a long snapper. Using late round picks would allow the team to get their first pick of the remaining players instead of competing against other teams and opportunities during the undrafted free agency period. It would be a mild surprise if some form of competition was brought in to compete with Evans over training camp and the preseason.

Another punter! Rams make Wingate’s Ethan Evans the third punter selected. LA doesn’t have a punter on the roster, so this was needed. Shows major hang time ability: pic.twitter.com/ApWwRebvBT — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

The Rams are slated to pick again at 234 overall. Which part of the roster will they look to fill next?

Rams 2023 draft results:

2.36 - iOL Steve Avila, TCU

3.77 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

3.89 - DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

4.128 - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

5.161 - EDGE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

5.174 - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

5.175 - TE Davis Allen, Clemson

5.177 - WR Puka Nacua, BYU

6.182 - EDGE Ochaun Mathis

7.215 - RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

7.223 - P Ethan Evans, Wingate

7.234

7.259