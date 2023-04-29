Rams draft results: L.A. selects DT Desjuan Johnson as ‘Mr Irrelevant’ of the 2023 NFL Draft

With the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, a selection that they received in a prior trade with the Houston Texans, the Los Angeles Rams have chosen defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson out of Toledoa and made him “Mr Irrelevant” of the year.

He is now part of an exclusive club of players chosen last in the NFL draft, a few of whom have had very notable careers. But Johnson now starts his very RELEVANT career as a member of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams. Johnson was snubbed out of a combine invite after a career at Toledo but did star at the Shrine Bowl game this year.

He is 6’2, 280 lbs, and he had 16.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks in the 2022 season, as well as 65 tackles and an interception. He is able to play all across the defensive line, from 1-tech to even and edge position. Les Snead has added a lot of names to the defensive line in the draft with 14 picks.

Last year’s Mr Irrelevant, QB Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, ended up having a pretty relevant season.

On the clock for the final pick. pic.twitter.com/APxyD4X0DD — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2023

Rams 2023 draft results:

2.36 - iOL Steve Avila, TCU

3.77 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

3.89 - DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

4.128 - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

5.161 - EDGE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

5.174 - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

5.175 - TE Davis Allen, Clemson

5.177 - WR Puka Nacua, BYU

6.182 - CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

6.189 - EDGE Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

7.215 - RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

7.223 - P Ethan Evans, Wingate

7.234 - S Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

7.259 - DT Desjuan Johnson, Toledo