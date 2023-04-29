Rams trade in 5th round, add Mr. Irrelevant pick in deal with Texans

Just in case you thought that Les Snead was too busy to make a trade in the fifth round, you thought wrong. The Los Angeles Rams made their third trade of the 2023 NFL Draft, trading back from pick 167 to 174 in a deal with the Houston Texans. In the process, the Rams added pick 259 in the seventh round, which also happens to be the final pick of the draft.

Also known as “Mr. Irrelevant” which is now a much more relevant pick given the success of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in 2022. Last year’s Mr. Irrelevant.

The Rams made two trades on day two, adding a fourth round pick and swapping out a sixth for a fifth. That deal allowed the Rams to draft Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round, a two-time national champion and one of the most unlikely players to ever go from a walk-on to the NFL.