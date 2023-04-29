Rams draft results: L.A. selects EDGE Nick Hampton with 161st overall pick

With the 161st overall pick in the 2023 the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected edge rusher Nick Hampton out of Appalachian State. After a surprise pick in the fourth-round and taking Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett V, the Rams take Hampton to start the fifth round.

Hampton is the first of four picks in the fifth-round for the Rams. These selections will be a great spot for the Rams to fill out their roster and add some depth. Hampton is the second edge rusher that the Rams have selected in the draft so far. They also took Bryce Young in the third round with the 77th overall pick.

The Appalachian State pass rusher fits perfectly with the Rams’ mold at the position. Hampton is explosive, has a high-motor, and very good in space. The Rams value production and Hampton certainly has that. At Appalachian State, Hampton finished with 40 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

It should be no surprise that the Rams double-dip at edge rusher, coming into the draft with just Michael Hoecht as the only real experienced player on the roster. Hampton ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine and had a 10-foot broad jump. He should come in and at the very least provide some depth.

The Rams select six times between 161 and 189. They are next on the clock at 167.

Rams 2023 draft results:

2.36 - iOL Steve Avila, TCU

3.77 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

3.89 - DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

4.128 - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

5.161 - EDGE, Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

