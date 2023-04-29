Rams draft results: L.A. selects QB Stetson Bennett with 128th overall pick

With the 128th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Stetson Bennett of Georgia. Bennett won two NCAA national championships as a member of the Bulldogs, and he’s now the first quarterback drafted by the Rams since Sean McVay joined the team in 2017.

Kenneth Arthur from January: Rams should have chance to draft Stetson Bennett

Bennett will turn 26 in time for the 2023 season and has some notable off-field concerns, but it’s clear the Rams are being intentional about upgrading behind starter Matthew Stafford. John Wolford and Bryce Perkins were the primary reserves for the past few seasons, but they failed to hold water when Stafford missed most of last year with multiple stints in the NFL’s concussion protocol and then a season-ending spinal cord contusion.

New #Rams QB Stetson Bennett a fascinating prospect. Some teams definitely had him as the No. 6 QB. He's a baller. Maturity/character concerns were real on teams' files, too. But he goes to an ideal spot in L.A. as the first QB selected in the Sean McVay era. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2023

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein has significant questions whether Bennett will ever develop past a backup role in the NFL, though there are athletic traits and a gamer mentality that provide some upside:

Bennett will turn 26 years old during his rookie season and he’s small in stature relative to today’s game. Those two things will work against him, but his history of elevating his play in spotlight games against the best competition should be a factor for some teams. He doesn’t have a plus arm and his accuracy and placement can vary from drive to drive, but he throws with anticipation and has shown an ability to get through progressions as a pro-style passer. He’s rarely sacked and has the mobility to do damage outside of the pocket. Bennett has backup potential for a timing-based passing attack that includes concepts often seen in the Shanahan offense.

The New Orleans Saints traded up to selection #127 just ahead of the Rams and they also took a quarterback—possibly trying to jump ahead of LA. The Saints instead chose Jake Haener and will unite him with another Fresno State product, Derek Carr.

Rams 2023 draft results:

2.36 - G Steve Avila, TCU — Read pick reaction here

3.77 - OLB Byron Young, Tennessee — Read pick reaction here

3.89 - DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest — Read pick reaction here

4.128 - Stetson Bennett, Georgia

