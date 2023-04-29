Rams draft 2023: Day 3 picks tracker

The Los Angeles Rams have added three new players to the roster in the 2023 NFL Draft: TCU guard Steve Avila in the second round, plus defensive linemen Byron Young out of Tennessee and defensive tackle Kobie Turner out of Wake Forest. Les Snead also traded back twice, which gives the Rams a fourth round pick and swapping out a sixth for a fifth, so fans won’t have to wait as long on day three to have L.A. back on the board.

We will keep track of all the picks here, let out your reactions in the comments section below. The Rams make their first pick at #128 of the fourth round.

Round 4

103. Saints - G Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

104. Raiders - CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

105. Eagles (trade) - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

106. Colts - OT Blake Freeland, BYU

107. Patriots - C Jake Andrews, Troy

108. Seahawks - G Anthony Bradford, LSU

109. Texans - EDGE Dylan Horton, TCU

110. Colts - DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

111. Browns - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

112. Patriots (trade) - K Chad Ryland, Maryland

113. Falcons - CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

114. Panthers - G Chandler Zavala, NC State

115. Bears - RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

116. Packers - DE Colby Wooden, Auburn

117. Patriots - G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

118. Commanders - G Braeden Daniels, Utah

119. Chiefs (trade) - CB Chamarri Conner

120. Jets (trade) - OT Carter Warren, Pitt

121. Jaguars - LB Ventrell Miller, Florida

122. Cardinals - G Jon Gaines II, UCLA

123. Seahawks - DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State

124. Ravens - EDGE Tavius Robinson, Mississippi

125. Chargers - WR Derius Davis, TCU

126. Browns - DE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

127. Saints (trade) - QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

128. Rams - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

129. Cowboys - DE Viliami Fehoko, Jr, San Jose State

130. Jaguars - DE Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

131. Bengals - WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

132. Steelers - LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

133. Bears - WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

134. Vikings - DB Jay Ward, LSU

135. Raiders (trade) - QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Round 5

Rams picks: 161, 167, 171, 177

Round 6

Rams picks: 182, 189, 191

Round 7

Rams picks: 223, 234