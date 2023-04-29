Rams draft 2023: Day 3 picks tracker

The Los Angeles Rams have added three new players to the roster in the 2023 NFL Draft: TCU guard Steve Avila in the second round, plus defensive linemen Byron Young out of Tennessee and defensive tackle Kobie Turner out of Wake Forest. Les Snead also traded back twice, which gives the Rams a fourth round pick and swapping out a sixth for a fifth, so fans won’t have to wait as long on day three to have L.A. back on the board.
We will keep track of all the picks here, let out your reactions in the comments section below. The Rams make their first pick at #128 of the fourth round.
Round 4
103. Saints - G Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
104. Raiders - CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
105. Eagles (trade) - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
106. Colts - OT Blake Freeland, BYU
107. Patriots - C Jake Andrews, Troy
108. Seahawks - G Anthony Bradford, LSU
109. Texans - EDGE Dylan Horton, TCU
110. Colts - DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
111. Browns - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
112. Patriots (trade) - K Chad Ryland, Maryland
113. Falcons - CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
114. Panthers - G Chandler Zavala, NC State
115. Bears - RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
116. Packers - DE Colby Wooden, Auburn
117. Patriots - G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
118. Commanders - G Braeden Daniels, Utah
119. Chiefs (trade) - CB Chamarri Conner
120. Jets (trade) - OT Carter Warren, Pitt
121. Jaguars - LB Ventrell Miller, Florida
122. Cardinals - G Jon Gaines II, UCLA
123. Seahawks - DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State
124. Ravens - EDGE Tavius Robinson, Mississippi
125. Chargers - WR Derius Davis, TCU
126. Browns - DE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
127. Saints (trade) - QB Jake Haener, Fresno State
128. Rams - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia
129. Cowboys - DE Viliami Fehoko, Jr, San Jose State
130. Jaguars - DE Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
131. Bengals - WR Charlie Jones, Purdue
132. Steelers - LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
133. Bears - WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
134. Vikings - DB Jay Ward, LSU
135. Raiders (trade) - QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
Round 5
Rams picks: 161, 167, 171, 177
Round 6
Rams picks: 182, 189, 191
Round 7
Rams picks: 223, 234
