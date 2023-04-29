Random Ramsdom: The Rams target the line of scrimmage in rounds 2-3

NFL Draft Day 2 Recap: Rams Beef Up Trenches, Add More Picks (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams had to wait 24 hours before making their first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they were busy on Day 2, making three picks and executing two trades that saw them move down the board to gain more draft capital.

Starting with their first pick of the three-day extravaganza, the Rams went offensive line, selecting offensive guard Steve Avila out of TCU with the No. 36 overall pick. Avila will arrive in Los Angeles in the hope of helping better an offensive line unit that gave up 59 sacks in 2022. Protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford will be among the top priorities for the Rams this coming season after he missed eight games a year ago.

Then general manager Les Snead and co. turned their attention to the other side of the line of scrimmage, selecting defensive linemen with two straight picks. First being Tennessee’s Byron Young, an edge rusher who could be a replacement for the formerly released Leonard Floyd. SI Draft Bible’s description of Young makes it seem he certainly fits that bill.

“A speed rusher with measurables, if Young becomes a consistent three-down player, his name will be rousing up draft boards,” Draft Bible wrote.

Finally, with the No. 89 overall pick, the Rams added Wake Forest defensive Kobie Turner. Turner played up and down the defensive line for the Demon Deacons, giving the Rams some versatility for where they can line him up.”

“The Rams’ offensive line just got an upgrade. With the 36th overall pick, Los Angeles selected TCU lineman Steve Avila, a versatile guard/center prospect who impressed in his three years with the Horned Frogs.

Avila bolsters the interior of the offensive line, regardless of where he lines up. He’s not only very good in the running game, but he’s more than capable of keeping defensive tackles away from his quarterback.

Here are four facts to know about Avila, the newest member of the Rams.”

“The Los Angeles Rams came into this draft with Michael Hoecht as their top edge rusher on the depth chart, but they’ll be leaving Kansas City with a potential Day 1 starter at outside linebacker. With the 77th pick in the draft, the Rams took Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young, a talented and explosive defender with a ton of potential.

The Rams badly needed pass-rush help after cutting Leonard Floyd, leaving Hoecht, Daniel Hardy and Keir Thomas as their top edge rushers. They weren’t going to finish the draft without at least one outside linebacker and they didn’t waste any time taking one.

Young is a perfect pick for the Rams. Not only does he fill a pressing need at outside linebacker, but he’s also a high-upside player – even at the age of 25. He’s not the biggest edge rusher, standing 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, but he makes up for it with speed and explosiveness.”

“The overwhelming sentiment is that the Rams nailed their first two picks in the draft by taking Steve Avila and Byron Young. Their third selection, however, had some fans wondering what the Rams are getting with Kobie Turner.

He’s a lesser-known prospect because he didn’t receive an invite to the combine despite being a standout player at Wake Forest in 2022. In his one season with the Demon Deacons, he had two sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and two batted passes.

In other words, he stuffed the stat sheet.

Turner is a similar size to Aaron Donald, coming in at 6-foot-2 and 288 pounds. Obviously, no one is going to confuse him for the future Hall of Famer, but Turner is a disruptive force on the interior like Donald.

He’s a little bit undersized but finds ways into the backfield with his quickness and get-off when the ball is snapped. At 288 pounds, he’s not going to overpower many bigger guards and centers on the inside, but he can beat them with his agility and hands.”

“The Rams have traded back, sending the No. 69 and No. 191 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans in exchange for the No. 73 and No. 161 overall picks.

Shortly thereafter, the Rams traded back again, sending the No. 73 overall pick to the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 89 and No. 128 overall picks.

Rams general manager Les Snead had said ahead of the draft that they’d be open to trading back to cover the 90-pick gap between their third-round pick (77th overall) and fifth-round pick (167th overall), and accomplish that through these deals. The 128th pick gives them a selection in the fourth round after not having one entering the draft.

