After skipping Day 1 of the NFL Draft for the seventh consecutive year, the Los Angeles Rams and General Manager Les Snead jumped in and made quite a stir.

With pick #36, fans were tantalized by L.A. grabbing interior lineman Steve Avila of TCU. Then Snead was up to his usual tricks, flipping picks #69 and #191 for #73 and #161. He then turned around traded #73 for #89 and #128. At #77, he took Byron Young, an athletic edge with a solid SEC pedigree. The day wouldn’t be complete without a reach and Snead didn’t disappoint, deciding on defensive tackle Kobie Turner at #89.

Now on to Day 3 and Rounds 4 through 7. The Rams have a total of nine selections, #128, #161, #167, #171, #177, #182, #189, #223, and #234. Fans should expect more fireworks with that bunched group of picks. If you need a scorecard to keep track of the draft, here’s a listing of the best remaining options and remember to keep linked to Turf Show Times for breaking news, opinion, and running commentary on the forum.

The best of the rest

25. CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 6’ 2” / 207 lbs. / 31 1/4” arms / 4.36 forty / 1.54 split

39. CB Clark Phillips, Utah - 5’ 9” / 184 lbs. / 29 1/8” / 4.51 forty / 1.51 split

45. T Dawand Jones, Ohio State - 6’ 8” / 374 lbs. / 36 3/8” arms

52. DE Ade Adebawore, Northwestern - 6’ 2” / 282 lbs, / 33 7/8” arms / 4.49 forty / 1.61 split

65. T Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland - 6’ 6” / 306 lbs. / 33 5/8”

70. CB Eli Ricks, Alabama - 6’ 2” / 188 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.60

71. T Braeden Daniels, Utah - 6’ 4” / 294 lbs. / 33” arms / 4.99 forty / 1.71 split

73. S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M - 6’ 2” / 198 lbs. / 32 1/8” arms / 4.52 forty / 1.57 split

74. C Luke Wyler, Ohio State - 6’ 3” / 303 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms

75. E K.J. Henry Clemson - 6’ 4” / 251 lbs. / 33” arms / 4.63 forty / 1.65 split

78. QB Tanner McKee, Stanford - 6’ 6” / 231 lbs.

82. CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 5’ 8” / 178 lbs. / 4.41 forty / 1.50 split

84. T Blake Freeland, BYU - 6’ 8” / 308 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms

85. CB Cory Trice, Purdue - 6’ 3” / 206 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.47 forty / 1.56 split

86. WR Taylor Scott, Cincinnati - 5’ 10” / 177 lbs. / 30 7/8” / 4.44 forty / 1.51 split

87. S J.L. Skinner, Boise State - 6’ 4” / 209 lbs. / 32” arms

91. DT Jacquelin Roy, LSU - 6’ 3” / 305 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms

93. E Isaiah McGuire, Mizzou - 6’ 4” / 268 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms / 4.76 forty / 1.72 split

95. CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M - 6’ 2” / 200 lbs. / 30 3/4” arms / 4.57 forty / 1.48 split

99. C Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan - 6’ 3” / 309 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms

100. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest - 6’ 4” / 198 lbs. / 33 1/4” arms / 4.47 forty / 1.59

101. S Christopher Smith, Georgia - 5’ 11” / 192 lbs. / 31 1/8” arms / 4.62 forty / 1.56 split

102. S Jammie Robinson, Florida State - 5’ 11” / 191 lbs. / 29 5/8” arms / 4.59 forty / 1.58 split

104. CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford - 6’ / 191 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.52 forty / 1.49 split

105. RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh - 5’ 10” / 216 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.45 forty

106. RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma - 5’ 10” / 207 lbs. / 29 5/8” arms / 4.62

107. WR Kayshon Boutee, LSU - 5’ 11” / 195 lbs. / 31 3/8” arms / 4.50 forty / 1.58 split

108. CB Darius Rush, South Carolina - 6’ 2” / 198 lbs. / 33 3/8” arms / 4.36 forty / 1.51 split

109. G Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State - 6’ 4” / 328 lbs. / 33 1/4” arms

111. RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss - 5’ 11”/ 202 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms / 4.51 forty

113. DT Colby Wooden, Auburn - 6’ 4” / 273 lbs. / 33 3/4” arms / 4.79 forty / 1.68 split

115. CB Terrell Smith, Minnesota - 6’ 1” / 204 lbs. / 32 7/8” arms / 4.41 forty / 1.50 split

117. DT Moro Ojomo, Texas - 6’ 3” / 292 lbs. / 34 1/2” arms

121. E Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 6’ 2” / 240 lbs. / 31 1/4” arms / 4.65 forty / 1.59 split

122. DT Karl Brooks, Bowling Green - 6’ 3” / 296 lbs. / 31 1/2” arms

123. G Andrew Voorhees, USC - 6’ 6” / 310 lbs. / 32 1/8” arms

124. TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion - 6’ 7” / 255 lbs. / 34” arms / 4.55 forty / 1.57 split

125. WR Parker Washington, Penn State - 5’ 10” / 204 lbs.

126. S Jay Ward, LSU - 6’ 1” / 188 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms / 4.55 forty / 1.53 split

127. WR Charlie Jones, Purdue - 5’ 11” / 175 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms / 4.43 forty / 1.51 split

130. G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama - 6’ 3” / 314 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms

132. WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State - 6’ 2” / 203 lbs. / 31 3/8” arms / 4,53 forty / 1,55 split

133. RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia - 6’ / 204 lbs. / 30 1/2” arms / 4.62 forty / 1.54 split

134. DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State - 6’ 3” / 304 lbs. / 34 1/2” arms

135. E Andre Carter, Army - 6’ 7” / 256 lbs. / 33 3/8” arms

136. CB Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State - 6’ 2” / 193 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms

137. CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland - 5’ 11” / 188 lbs. / 31 7/8” arms / 4.30 forty / 1.48 split

139. G/C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame - 6’ 5” / 306 lbs. / 31 3/8” arms

140. T Asim Richards, North Carolina - 6’ 4” / 309 lbs. / 34” arms

142. E Nick Hampton, App State - 6’ 2” / 236 lbs. / 33 5/8” arms / 4.58 forty / 1.65 split

143. DE Mike Morris, Michigan - 6’ 5” / 275 lbs. / 33 1/2” arms

144. ILB Noah Sewell, Oregon - 6’ 2” / 246 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms / 4.64 forty / 1.57 split

145. G Nick Broeker, Ole Miss - 6’ 4” / 305 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms

146. DT Dante Stills, West Virginia - 6’ 4” / 286 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.85 forty / 1.72 split

147. T Carter Warren, Pittsburgh - 6’ 6” / 311 lbs. / 35 3/8” arms

149. T Jordan McFadden, Clemson - 6’ 2” / 303 lbs. / 34” arms

150. C Alex Forsythe, Oregon - 6’ 4” / 303 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms

151. ILB Owen Pappoe, Auburn - 6’ / 225 lbs. / 31 3/4” arms / 4.39 forty / 1.52 split

152. WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia - 6’ 1” / 206 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.62 forty / 1.59 split

153. S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame - 6’ /202 lbs. / 30 7/8” arms / 4.62 forty / 1.56 split

154. DE Dylan Horton, TCU - 6’ 4” / 257 lbs. / 33 1/8”

155. T Warren McClendon, Georgia - 6’ 4” / 306 lbs. / 34 1/2” arms

156. RB DeWayne McBride, UAB - 5’ 10” / 209 lbs. / 30 5/8” arms

157. TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati - 6’ 7” / 248 lbs. / 31 1/2” arms / 4.69 forty / 1.61 split

158. WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - 6’ 4” / 221 lbs. / 33 1/2” arms / 4.38 forty / 1.54 split

159. RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse - 5’ 9” / 207 lbs. / 30” arms

160. T Ryan Hayes, Michigan - 6’ 6” / 298 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms

161. ILB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama - 6’ 1” / 227 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms / 4.62 forty / 1.57 split

162. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas - 6’ / 219 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.58 forty / 1.52 split

163. WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 6’ / 192 lbs. / 31 7/8” arms / 4.33 forty / 1.51 split

164. G Antonio Mafi, UCLA - 6’ 3” / 338 lbs. / 32 5/8” arms

165. E Brenton Cox, Florida - 6’ 4” / 250 lbs. / 33 1/8” arms

166. G Anthony Bradford, LSU - 6’ 4” / 332 lbs. / 33 1/2” arms

168. WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan - 6’ / 191 lbs. / 31” arms / 4.54 forty / 1.52 split

169. CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville - 5’ 10” / 181 lbs. / 29 5/8” arms / 4.42 forty / 1.49 split

170. DT Keondre Coburn, Texas - 6’ 2” / 332 lbs. / 31 1/2” arms

171. T Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion - 6’ 6” / 318 lbs. / 33 1/4” arms

172. WR Paca Nacua, BYU - 6’ 2” / 201 lbs. / 31 1/2” arms

173. ILB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati - 5’ 11” / 231 lbs. / 30 1/4” arms

174. E Lonnie Phelps, Kansas - 6’ 2” / 244 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.55 forty / 1.62 split

176. C Grant Gibson, North Carolina State - 6’ 1” / 310 lbs. / 32” arms

177. WR Elijah Higgins, Stanford - 6’ 3” / 235 lbs. / 31 3/4” arms / 4.54 forty / 1.56 split

178. RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina - 5’ 8” / 179 lbs. / 30 3/4” arms / 4.37 forty / 1.48 split

179. S Jason Taylor, Oklahoma State - 6’ / 204 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.50 forty / 1.52 split

180. QB Jake Haener, Fresno State - 6’ / 207 lbs.

182. T Tyler Bass, Oregon

183. G Jon Gaines, UCLA

184. DT Jarrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

185. T Richard Gouriage, Florida

186. TE Davis Allen, Clemson

187. S Daniel Scott, California

188. E Ali Gaye, LSU

189. QB Aiden O’Connell, Purdue

190. RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

191. T Jackson Kirkland, Washington

192. S Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

193. RB Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota

194. CB Anthony Johnson, Virginia

195. TE Will Mallory, Miami

196. RB Duece Vaughn, Kansas State

197. WR Andre Iosivias, Princeton

198. S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

199. TE Payne Durham, Purdue

200. S DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama

201. QB Clayton Tune, Houston

202. RB Deneric Prince, Tulsa

203. E Villami Fehoko, San Jose State

204. G Will Randolph, Alabama

205. ILB Sirvocea Dennis

206. CB Daryl Luter, South Alabama

207. WR Derius Davis, TCU

208. QB Jaren Hall, BYU

209. ILB Ventrell Miller, Florida

210. T Conner Galvin, Baylor

212. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

213. G/C Troy Andrews, Troy

214. DT Julian Redmond, Oklahoma

215. WR Matt Landers, Arkansas

216. E Ochuan Mathis, Nebraska

217. RB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

218. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

219. RB Lew Nicholls, Central Michigan

220. G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

221. E Tavion Robinson, Ole Miss

222. CB Mekhi Garner, LSU

223. RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

224. CB Justin Ford, Montana

225. G Henry Bainivalu, Washington

226. S Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh

227. G McClendon Curtis, Tennessee Chattanooga

229. ILB Yassir Abdullah, Louisville

230. S Rashad Torrence, Florida

231. E Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

232. T Spencer Anderson, Maryland

233. C Eric Sorenson, Northern Iowa

234. TE Travis Vokolek, Nebraska

235. T Earl Bostick, Kansas

236. E Eku Leota, Auburn

237. C Jacob Gall Baylor

238. RB Chris Smith, UL Louisiana

239. G Cedrice Paillant, Marshall

240. WR Jake Bobo, UCLA

241. TE Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

242. CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

243. G Jerome Carvin, Tennessee

244. WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

246. CB Taiwan Mullen, Indiana

247. S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

248. ILB Dee Winters, TCU

249. DT Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma

250. G Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

251. TE Noah Gindorf, North Dakota State

252. T Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon

253. CB Steven Gilmore, Marshall

254. Kavon Merriwether, Iowa

255. T John Ojukwu, Boise State

256. ILB Cam Jones, Indiana

257. DT Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State

258. Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

259. CB Noah Daniels, TCU