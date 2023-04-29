After skipping Day 1 of the NFL Draft for the seventh consecutive year, the Los Angeles Rams and General Manager Les Snead jumped in and made quite a stir.
With pick #36, fans were tantalized by L.A. grabbing interior lineman Steve Avila of TCU. Then Snead was up to his usual tricks, flipping picks #69 and #191 for #73 and #161. He then turned around traded #73 for #89 and #128. At #77, he took Byron Young, an athletic edge with a solid SEC pedigree. The day wouldn’t be complete without a reach and Snead didn’t disappoint, deciding on defensive tackle Kobie Turner at #89.
Now on to Day 3 and Rounds 4 through 7. The Rams have a total of nine selections, #128, #161, #167, #171, #177, #182, #189, #223, and #234. Fans should expect more fireworks with that bunched group of picks. If you need a scorecard to keep track of the draft, here’s a listing of the best remaining options and remember to keep linked to Turf Show Times for breaking news, opinion, and running commentary on the forum.
The best of the rest
25. CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 6’ 2” / 207 lbs. / 31 1/4” arms / 4.36 forty / 1.54 split
39. CB Clark Phillips, Utah - 5’ 9” / 184 lbs. / 29 1/8” / 4.51 forty / 1.51 split
45. T Dawand Jones, Ohio State - 6’ 8” / 374 lbs. / 36 3/8” arms
52. DE Ade Adebawore, Northwestern - 6’ 2” / 282 lbs, / 33 7/8” arms / 4.49 forty / 1.61 split
65. T Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland - 6’ 6” / 306 lbs. / 33 5/8”
70. CB Eli Ricks, Alabama - 6’ 2” / 188 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.60
71. T Braeden Daniels, Utah - 6’ 4” / 294 lbs. / 33” arms / 4.99 forty / 1.71 split
73. S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M - 6’ 2” / 198 lbs. / 32 1/8” arms / 4.52 forty / 1.57 split
74. C Luke Wyler, Ohio State - 6’ 3” / 303 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms
75. E K.J. Henry Clemson - 6’ 4” / 251 lbs. / 33” arms / 4.63 forty / 1.65 split
78. QB Tanner McKee, Stanford - 6’ 6” / 231 lbs.
82. CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 5’ 8” / 178 lbs. / 4.41 forty / 1.50 split
84. T Blake Freeland, BYU - 6’ 8” / 308 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms
85. CB Cory Trice, Purdue - 6’ 3” / 206 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.47 forty / 1.56 split
86. WR Taylor Scott, Cincinnati - 5’ 10” / 177 lbs. / 30 7/8” / 4.44 forty / 1.51 split
87. S J.L. Skinner, Boise State - 6’ 4” / 209 lbs. / 32” arms
91. DT Jacquelin Roy, LSU - 6’ 3” / 305 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms
93. E Isaiah McGuire, Mizzou - 6’ 4” / 268 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms / 4.76 forty / 1.72 split
95. CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M - 6’ 2” / 200 lbs. / 30 3/4” arms / 4.57 forty / 1.48 split
99. C Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan - 6’ 3” / 309 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms
100. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest - 6’ 4” / 198 lbs. / 33 1/4” arms / 4.47 forty / 1.59
101. S Christopher Smith, Georgia - 5’ 11” / 192 lbs. / 31 1/8” arms / 4.62 forty / 1.56 split
102. S Jammie Robinson, Florida State - 5’ 11” / 191 lbs. / 29 5/8” arms / 4.59 forty / 1.58 split
104. CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford - 6’ / 191 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.52 forty / 1.49 split
105. RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh - 5’ 10” / 216 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.45 forty
106. RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma - 5’ 10” / 207 lbs. / 29 5/8” arms / 4.62
107. WR Kayshon Boutee, LSU - 5’ 11” / 195 lbs. / 31 3/8” arms / 4.50 forty / 1.58 split
108. CB Darius Rush, South Carolina - 6’ 2” / 198 lbs. / 33 3/8” arms / 4.36 forty / 1.51 split
109. G Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State - 6’ 4” / 328 lbs. / 33 1/4” arms
111. RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss - 5’ 11”/ 202 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms / 4.51 forty
113. DT Colby Wooden, Auburn - 6’ 4” / 273 lbs. / 33 3/4” arms / 4.79 forty / 1.68 split
115. CB Terrell Smith, Minnesota - 6’ 1” / 204 lbs. / 32 7/8” arms / 4.41 forty / 1.50 split
117. DT Moro Ojomo, Texas - 6’ 3” / 292 lbs. / 34 1/2” arms
121. E Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 6’ 2” / 240 lbs. / 31 1/4” arms / 4.65 forty / 1.59 split
122. DT Karl Brooks, Bowling Green - 6’ 3” / 296 lbs. / 31 1/2” arms
123. G Andrew Voorhees, USC - 6’ 6” / 310 lbs. / 32 1/8” arms
124. TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion - 6’ 7” / 255 lbs. / 34” arms / 4.55 forty / 1.57 split
125. WR Parker Washington, Penn State - 5’ 10” / 204 lbs.
126. S Jay Ward, LSU - 6’ 1” / 188 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms / 4.55 forty / 1.53 split
127. WR Charlie Jones, Purdue - 5’ 11” / 175 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms / 4.43 forty / 1.51 split
130. G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama - 6’ 3” / 314 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms
132. WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State - 6’ 2” / 203 lbs. / 31 3/8” arms / 4,53 forty / 1,55 split
133. RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia - 6’ / 204 lbs. / 30 1/2” arms / 4.62 forty / 1.54 split
134. DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State - 6’ 3” / 304 lbs. / 34 1/2” arms
135. E Andre Carter, Army - 6’ 7” / 256 lbs. / 33 3/8” arms
136. CB Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State - 6’ 2” / 193 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms
137. CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland - 5’ 11” / 188 lbs. / 31 7/8” arms / 4.30 forty / 1.48 split
139. G/C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame - 6’ 5” / 306 lbs. / 31 3/8” arms
140. T Asim Richards, North Carolina - 6’ 4” / 309 lbs. / 34” arms
142. E Nick Hampton, App State - 6’ 2” / 236 lbs. / 33 5/8” arms / 4.58 forty / 1.65 split
143. DE Mike Morris, Michigan - 6’ 5” / 275 lbs. / 33 1/2” arms
144. ILB Noah Sewell, Oregon - 6’ 2” / 246 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms / 4.64 forty / 1.57 split
145. G Nick Broeker, Ole Miss - 6’ 4” / 305 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms
146. DT Dante Stills, West Virginia - 6’ 4” / 286 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.85 forty / 1.72 split
147. T Carter Warren, Pittsburgh - 6’ 6” / 311 lbs. / 35 3/8” arms
149. T Jordan McFadden, Clemson - 6’ 2” / 303 lbs. / 34” arms
150. C Alex Forsythe, Oregon - 6’ 4” / 303 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms
151. ILB Owen Pappoe, Auburn - 6’ / 225 lbs. / 31 3/4” arms / 4.39 forty / 1.52 split
152. WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia - 6’ 1” / 206 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.62 forty / 1.59 split
153. S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame - 6’ /202 lbs. / 30 7/8” arms / 4.62 forty / 1.56 split
154. DE Dylan Horton, TCU - 6’ 4” / 257 lbs. / 33 1/8”
155. T Warren McClendon, Georgia - 6’ 4” / 306 lbs. / 34 1/2” arms
156. RB DeWayne McBride, UAB - 5’ 10” / 209 lbs. / 30 5/8” arms
157. TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati - 6’ 7” / 248 lbs. / 31 1/2” arms / 4.69 forty / 1.61 split
158. WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - 6’ 4” / 221 lbs. / 33 1/2” arms / 4.38 forty / 1.54 split
159. RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse - 5’ 9” / 207 lbs. / 30” arms
160. T Ryan Hayes, Michigan - 6’ 6” / 298 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms
161. ILB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama - 6’ 1” / 227 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms / 4.62 forty / 1.57 split
162. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas - 6’ / 219 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.58 forty / 1.52 split
163. WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 6’ / 192 lbs. / 31 7/8” arms / 4.33 forty / 1.51 split
164. G Antonio Mafi, UCLA - 6’ 3” / 338 lbs. / 32 5/8” arms
165. E Brenton Cox, Florida - 6’ 4” / 250 lbs. / 33 1/8” arms
166. G Anthony Bradford, LSU - 6’ 4” / 332 lbs. / 33 1/2” arms
168. WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan - 6’ / 191 lbs. / 31” arms / 4.54 forty / 1.52 split
169. CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville - 5’ 10” / 181 lbs. / 29 5/8” arms / 4.42 forty / 1.49 split
170. DT Keondre Coburn, Texas - 6’ 2” / 332 lbs. / 31 1/2” arms
171. T Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion - 6’ 6” / 318 lbs. / 33 1/4” arms
172. WR Paca Nacua, BYU - 6’ 2” / 201 lbs. / 31 1/2” arms
173. ILB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati - 5’ 11” / 231 lbs. / 30 1/4” arms
174. E Lonnie Phelps, Kansas - 6’ 2” / 244 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.55 forty / 1.62 split
176. C Grant Gibson, North Carolina State - 6’ 1” / 310 lbs. / 32” arms
177. WR Elijah Higgins, Stanford - 6’ 3” / 235 lbs. / 31 3/4” arms / 4.54 forty / 1.56 split
178. RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina - 5’ 8” / 179 lbs. / 30 3/4” arms / 4.37 forty / 1.48 split
179. S Jason Taylor, Oklahoma State - 6’ / 204 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.50 forty / 1.52 split
180. QB Jake Haener, Fresno State - 6’ / 207 lbs.
182. T Tyler Bass, Oregon
183. G Jon Gaines, UCLA
184. DT Jarrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
185. T Richard Gouriage, Florida
186. TE Davis Allen, Clemson
187. S Daniel Scott, California
188. E Ali Gaye, LSU
189. QB Aiden O’Connell, Purdue
190. RB Evan Hull, Northwestern
191. T Jackson Kirkland, Washington
192. S Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech
193. RB Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota
194. CB Anthony Johnson, Virginia
195. TE Will Mallory, Miami
196. RB Duece Vaughn, Kansas State
197. WR Andre Iosivias, Princeton
198. S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
199. TE Payne Durham, Purdue
200. S DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama
201. QB Clayton Tune, Houston
202. RB Deneric Prince, Tulsa
203. E Villami Fehoko, San Jose State
204. G Will Randolph, Alabama
205. ILB Sirvocea Dennis
206. CB Daryl Luter, South Alabama
207. WR Derius Davis, TCU
208. QB Jaren Hall, BYU
209. ILB Ventrell Miller, Florida
210. T Conner Galvin, Baylor
212. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC
213. G/C Troy Andrews, Troy
214. DT Julian Redmond, Oklahoma
215. WR Matt Landers, Arkansas
216. E Ochuan Mathis, Nebraska
217. RB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
218. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
219. RB Lew Nicholls, Central Michigan
220. G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
221. E Tavion Robinson, Ole Miss
222. CB Mekhi Garner, LSU
223. RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
224. CB Justin Ford, Montana
225. G Henry Bainivalu, Washington
226. S Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh
227. G McClendon Curtis, Tennessee Chattanooga
229. ILB Yassir Abdullah, Louisville
230. S Rashad Torrence, Florida
231. E Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
232. T Spencer Anderson, Maryland
233. C Eric Sorenson, Northern Iowa
234. TE Travis Vokolek, Nebraska
235. T Earl Bostick, Kansas
236. E Eku Leota, Auburn
237. C Jacob Gall Baylor
238. RB Chris Smith, UL Louisiana
239. G Cedrice Paillant, Marshall
240. WR Jake Bobo, UCLA
241. TE Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest
242. CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern
243. G Jerome Carvin, Tennessee
244. WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
246. CB Taiwan Mullen, Indiana
247. S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
248. ILB Dee Winters, TCU
249. DT Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma
250. G Brandon Kipper, Oregon State
251. TE Noah Gindorf, North Dakota State
252. T Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon
253. CB Steven Gilmore, Marshall
254. Kavon Merriwether, Iowa
255. T John Ojukwu, Boise State
256. ILB Cam Jones, Indiana
257. DT Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State
258. Carrington Valentine, Kentucky
259. CB Noah Daniels, TCU
