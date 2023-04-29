Rams draft results: L.A. selects S Jason Taylor II with 234th overall pick

With the 234th overall pick in the 2023 the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected safety Jason Taylor II out of Oklahoma State.

After taking running back Zach Evans and punter Ethan Evans in the seventh-round, the Rams went with Taylor to add another player to their secondary. The Rams selected cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson in the sixth-round and now add Taylor II.

Taylor II in an aggressive safety with good anticipation and ball skills. The Oklahoma State safety is athletic as he recored an 8.91 RAS score. He posted impressive speed scores with a 4.5 40-yard dash. Last season, Taylor II had 13 passes defended and six interceptions. More importantly, however, as a player drafted late in the seventh-round, he provides special teams value with 536 snaps.

After losing Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott in free agency, the Rams needed to add depth to the safety position. Taylor II should be able to provide that immediately.

The Rams will have one more selection in the seventh-round as they hold the last pick of the draft at 259. It will be the first time that the Rams will have drafted Mr. Irrelevant since David Vobora in 2008.

Rams 2023 draft results:

2.36 - iOL Steve Avila, TCU

3.77 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

3.89 - DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

4.128 - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

5.161 - EDGE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

5.174 - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

5.175 - TE Davis Allen, Clemson

5.177 - WR Puka Nacua, BYU

6.182 - CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

6.189 - EDGE Ochaun Mathis

7.215 - RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

7.223 - P Ethan Evans, Wingate

7.234 - S Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State.

7.259 -