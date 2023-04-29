With the 215th overall pick in the 2023 the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected running back Zach Evans out of Ole Miss. The Rams originally held the 252nd overall pick that they acquired in an earlier draft-day trade. General manager Les Snead traded pick 252 and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills to move up and draft Evans.

The Rams have been busy on day three with Snead working the phone. Day three has also had more of an emphasis on the offensive side of the ball. The Rams drafted tight end Davis Allen out of Clemson, wide receiver Puka Nacua out of BYU, and now take Ole Miss’ Zach Evans.

Evans could be considered a steal at this spot late in the draft as some saw him as a top-10 running back in this class. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Evans as his RB10. Evans rushed for 936 yards on 144 carries last season, averaging 6.5 yards per carry to go with nine touchdowns. The running back out of Ole Miss should be able to provide some good depth behind Cam Akers and Kyren Williams and potentially compete for a complimentary role.

The Rams are next on the clock at pick 223 in the seventh-round.

Rams 2023 draft results:

2.36 - iOL Steve Avila, TCU

3.77 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

3.89 - DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

4.128 - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

5.161 - EDGE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

5.174 - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

5.175 - TE Davis Allen, Clemson

5.177 - WR Puka Nacua, BYU

6.182 - CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

6.189 - EDGE Ochaun Mathis

7.215 - RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

7.234 -

7.259