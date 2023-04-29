Rams draft results: L.A. selects WR Puka Nacua with 177th overall pick

With the 177th overall pick in the 2023 the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua wraps up what has been a very busy fifth-round for the Rams.

Les Snead and the Rams have been busy on day three. They started the day by taking their taking their future backup quarterback in Stetson Bennett V and then took edge rusher Nick Hampton at 161. Snead then traded back from 161 to pick up even more day three picks to help fill out the roster.

After going back-to-back picks on offense with tackle Warren McClendon and tight end Davis Allen, the Rams stuck with offense by selecting Nacua. After losing Brandon Powell in free agency and then trading Allen Robinson, the Rams needed to add some depth at the wide receiver position.

The BYU wide receiver has good body control and finished with 48 receptions for 625 yards last season. He led the Cougars in receiving and was also a team captain. Nacua went to the Senior Bowl, but after a concussion during the first practice, he missed the rest of the week. He doesn’t have great speed, but has the ability to win one-on-one situations against defensive backs.

Nacua is the Rams’ fourth and final selection in the fifth round. Their next selection takes place at 182.

Rams 2023 draft results:

2.36 - iOL Steve Avila, TCU

3.77 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

3.89 - DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

4.128 - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

5.161 - EDGE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

5.174 - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

5.175 - TE Davis Allen, Clemson

5.177 - WR Puka Nacua, BYU

6.182

6.189

7.223

7.234

7.252

7.259