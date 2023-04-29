Rams draft results: L.A. selects TE Davis Allen with 175th overall pick

With the 175th overall pick in the 2023 the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected tight end Davis Allen out of Clemson. He is the first tight end drafted by the Rams this year and should compete with Brycen Hopkins and Hunter Long to be the backup and heir apparent to Tyler Higbee.

Allen is a 6’6, 245 lb tight end with 32.25” arms and 10” hands who ran a 4.84 40-yard dash at the combine. Next Gen Stats only ranked Allen 12th among tight ends for athleticism score at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. But Lance Zierlein calls him “a human vacuum” when the ball is in the air.

His NFL comp is Harrison Bryant.

Rams 2023 draft results:

2.36 - iOL Steve Avila, TCU

3.77 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

3.89 - DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

4.128 - QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

5.161 - EDGE Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

5.174 - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

5.175 - TE Davis Allen, Clemson

