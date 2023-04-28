Rams 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2, 3 picks tracker

The Los Angeles Rams held firm and didn’t do anyone on day one of the NFL Draft, but they have three picks on Day 2: 36, 69, and 77. Will they make any trades?

Check out all the first round picks here. Winners and Losers here.

Best available players here.

The top-100 prospects here.

Throw all your day two reactions in the comments section below and Turf Show Times will be posting all of the Rams picks and moves on day two of the NFL Draft as well.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Joey Porter, Jr, Penn State

33. Titans (trade) - QB Will Levis, Kentucky

34. Detroit Lions - TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

35. Raiders (trade) - TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

36. Los Angeles Rams - G Steve Avila, TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

38. Falcons (trade) - OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

39. Carolina Panthers - WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints - EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

41. Cardinals - EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

42. Green Bay Packers - TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

43. New York Jets - C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

44. Colts - CB Julius Brents, K State

45. Lions (trade) - S Brian Branch, Alabama

46. New England Patriots - EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

47. Washington Commanders - CB Jartavius Martin, Illinois

48. Bucs (trade) - OT Cody Mauch, ND State

49. Steelers - DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

50. Packers - WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

51. Miami Dolphins - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

52. Seahawks - RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

53. Chicago Bears - DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

54. L.A. Chargers - Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

55. Chiefs (trade) - WR Rashee Rice, SMU

56. Bears (trade) - CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

57. New York Giants - C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

58. Dallas Cowboys - TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

59. Buffalo Bills - G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

60. Cincinnati Bengals - CB D.J. Turner, Michigan

61. Jaguars - TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

62. Texans (trade) - C Juice Scruggs, Penn State

63. Broncos (trade) - WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Third Round

64. Bears - DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

65. Eagles - OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

66. Eagles - DB Sydney Brown, Illinois

67. Broncos - LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

68. Lions - QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

69. Texans (trade) - WR Tank Dell, Houston

70. Raiders - DT Byron Young, Alabama

71. Saints - RB Kendre Miller, TCU

72. Cardinals - CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

73. Giants (trade) - WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

74. Browns - WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

75. Falcons - EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

76. Patriots - LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

77. Rams - OLB Byron Young, Tennessee

78. Packers - TE Tucker Kraft, SD State

79. Colts - WR Josh Downs, UNC

80. Panthers - EDGE D.J. Johnson, Oregon

81. Titans - RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

82. Bucs - DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

83. Broncos (trade) - CB Riley Moss, Iowa

84. Dolphins - RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

85. Chargers - LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

86. Ravens - LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

87. 49ers - S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

88. Jaguars - RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

89. Rams - DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

90. Cowboys - LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

91. Bills - LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

92. Chiefs - OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

93. Steelers - TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

94. Cardinals -

95. Bengals -

96. Cardinals -

97. Commanders -

98. Browns -

99. 49ers -

100. Raiders -

101. 49ers -

102. Vikings -