Rams 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2, 3 picks tracker

The Los Angeles Rams held firm and didn’t do anyone on day one of the NFL Draft, but they have three picks on Day 2: 36, 69, and 77. Will they make any trades?
Check out all the first round picks here. Winners and Losers here.
Throw all your day two reactions in the comments section below and Turf Show Times will be posting all of the Rams picks and moves on day two of the NFL Draft as well.
32. Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Joey Porter, Jr, Penn State
33. Titans (trade) - QB Will Levis, Kentucky
34. Detroit Lions - TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
35. Raiders (trade) - TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
36. Los Angeles Rams - G Steve Avila, TCU
37. Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
38. Falcons (trade) - OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
39. Carolina Panthers - WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
40. New Orleans Saints - EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
41. Cardinals - EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU
42. Green Bay Packers - TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
43. New York Jets - C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
44. Colts - CB Julius Brents, K State
45. Lions (trade) - S Brian Branch, Alabama
46. New England Patriots - EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
47. Washington Commanders - CB Jartavius Martin, Illinois
48. Bucs (trade) - OT Cody Mauch, ND State
49. Steelers - DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
50. Packers - WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
51. Miami Dolphins - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
52. Seahawks - RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
53. Chicago Bears - DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
54. L.A. Chargers - Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
55. Chiefs (trade) - WR Rashee Rice, SMU
56. Bears (trade) - CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
57. New York Giants - C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
58. Dallas Cowboys - TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
59. Buffalo Bills - G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
60. Cincinnati Bengals - CB D.J. Turner, Michigan
61. Jaguars - TE Brenton Strange, Penn State
62. Texans (trade) - C Juice Scruggs, Penn State
63. Broncos (trade) - WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
Third Round
64. Bears - DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
65. Eagles - OT Tyler Steen, Alabama
66. Eagles - DB Sydney Brown, Illinois
67. Broncos - LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
68. Lions - QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
69. Texans (trade) - WR Tank Dell, Houston
70. Raiders - DT Byron Young, Alabama
71. Saints - RB Kendre Miller, TCU
72. Cardinals - CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
73. Giants (trade) - WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
74. Browns - WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
75. Falcons - EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
76. Patriots - LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
77. Rams - OLB Byron Young, Tennessee
78. Packers - TE Tucker Kraft, SD State
79. Colts - WR Josh Downs, UNC
80. Panthers - EDGE D.J. Johnson, Oregon
81. Titans - RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
82. Bucs - DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville
83. Broncos (trade) - CB Riley Moss, Iowa
84. Dolphins - RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
85. Chargers - LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
86. Ravens - LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
87. 49ers - S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
88. Jaguars - RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
89. Rams - DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest
90. Cowboys - LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
91. Bills - LB Dorian Williams, Tulane
92. Chiefs - OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
93. Steelers - TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
94. Cardinals -
95. Bengals -
96. Cardinals -
97. Commanders -
98. Browns -
99. 49ers -
100. Raiders -
101. 49ers -
102. Vikings -
Loading comments...