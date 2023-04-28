Rams could get faster on offense if they trade for D’Andre Swift

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t make a pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but that isn’t their only opportunity to add young talent to the roster. On Thursday, the Detroit Lions used L.A.’s original pick to trade down with the Arizona Cadinals, then shocked the world by picking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick. Gibbs was projected as a late first round or day two prospect.

The move comes only three years after the Lions drafted running back D’Andre Swift with the 35th overall pick in the 2020 draft and apparently the move either isn’t sitting well with Swift or Detroit was planning for a change at the position all along. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Swift’s agents are in contact with the team about being traded following the pick of Gibbs in round one.

Is it time for Detroit GM Brad Holmes to make another trade with his mentor Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams?

Sources: The #Lions are receiving trade calls on running back D’Andre Swift, whose representatives have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Rkf16dylaL — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 28, 2023

Swift is 5’9, 211 lbs, and he ran a 4.48 at the combine, but he has struggled to stay healthy in all three seasons. The former Georgia running back has missed three games, four games, and three games in the past three seasons. His best season came in 2021, when he had 617 rushing yards and 452 receiving yards in 13 games, but Swift did average 5.5 yards per carry in 22022 and catch 48 passes for 389 yards.

However, Swift was also seen on Hard Knocks a year ago getting some tough coaching that he’s not always seeing the field well and making the best decisions. The team turned the reins over to Jamaal Williams as the lead back last season and Williams broke out for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Williams signed a free agent contract with the Saints.

On the Rams side, the team is putting its confidence in Cam Akers again and he is backed up by Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers for now. Swift is entering the final year of his rookie contract and Detroit has little leverage, so the cost to acquire him may not be all that great. Perhaps a day three pick, which the Rams have many to spare.