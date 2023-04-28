Random Ramsdom: How can the Rams attack day two of the NFL Draft?

Mock draft scenarios: 6 different ways the Rams can attack Rounds 2 and 3 (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams aren’t coming into this draft with the same approach as most other teams. They have far more needs than just about every other team in the NFL, which allows them to go in several different directions to start things off on Friday.

They could take a pass rusher at No. 36 before addressing the secondary and receiving corps afterwards. Or, they could go with a cornerback first and pass rusher later. They could even take edge rushers with each of their first two picks – or maybe even a running back at No. 36.

Here are six different scenarios that could play out for the Rams on Day 2.”

Rams Big Board: Top 100 prospects for LA in 2023 NFL draft (RamsWire)

“Even though the Los Angeles Rams don’t have a first-round pick in the draft this year, they’re on the fringe of Round 1. They’ll go on the clock at No. 36 overall, the fifth pick in the second round – a good spot to pick up a talented edge rusher, cornerback or tight end, among other positions they could address.

Les Snead, Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams’ staff have set their draft board and are ready to roll, and we’ve done the same. This list is a ranking of the top 100 prospects for Los Angeles to target based on the team’s roster needs.

We excluded players who will certainly be off the board by the time the Rams go on the clock at No. 36, prospects such as Will Anderson, Bijan Robinson and Tyree Wilson.

Looking at the 100 players listed below, it’s clear this is a strong class at several positions of need for the Rams, so they shouldn’t have any trouble coming away with impact rookies in the early and middle rounds.”

4 LA Rams players who could be cut after the 2023 NFL Draft (RamblinFan)

“While Jordan Fuller makes a lot of sense to start for the LA Rams 2023 NFL season, he comes with a risk. The LA Rams need durable players, and while I love the upside of defensive back Jordan Fuller, and truly believe that his leadership in the secondary is vital, even I concede that his inability to stay healthy and remain on the football field does have a noticeable negative impact on the performance of the team.

Since the LA Rams added defensive back Jordan Fuller with the 199th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, he has been a starting safety for the team. But of the 50 games that he has had the opportunity to compete in, he has played in only 31 games, and started just 29 of those contests. Worse yet, He only showed up for three games in the 2022 NFL season, and started just one contest.”

2023 Draft Preview: Rams in premium position to make big impact (TheRams.com)

“For the past three months, the Los Angeles Rams and their fans have been the model of forbearance.

Finally, this weekend, the franchise can attack their plans for the 2023 season and beyond via the NFL Draft, college free agency, and eventually the resumption of veteran free agency.

In this column, you’ll find thoughts on how the Rams might approach the coming days, why they should be regarded as a desirable NFL destination for rookies and veterans alike, and whether or not they’ll take a quarterback with one of their 11 scheduled selections.”

11 underrated prospects the Rams should target in the draft (YahooSports)

“Part of what makes the NFL draft so great is the gems uncovered in the later rounds. Beyond the obvious stars in Round 1, there are a lot of players who exceed expectations and become household names despite being drafted outside the first round.

This year, there are a lot of really good players who will be selected in the second, third, fourth and later rounds, and hopefully the Los Angeles Rams are able to select one of them. We’ve highlighted 11 underrated prospects who the Rams should target because their upside is high and they could go on to become stars.”

Sean McVay, Rams Taking Advantage of Extended Offseason (SportsIllustrated)

“The 2022 NFL season was one to forget for the Los Angeles Rams. After winning Super Bowl LVI the previous season, the Rams finished just 5-12 in a season where just about everything went wrong. Injuries and regression had the Rams looking like a shell of their former selves.

If there’s any silver lining, it’s that the Rams have plenty of time to recover and regroup. With no playoffs to worry about, the Rams have a few extra weeks to work with this offseason. Considering they made the playoffs in four of the prior five seasons, including two Super Bowl appearances, that extra rest goes a long way. Rest assured, Sean McVay and co. are using that time to the fullest.

“Last year, we didn’t even have an offseason program,” McVay said Tuesday. “We had so many different reasons, none of which are anything other than really an excuse, but we’ll actually get a chance to have an offseason program, to be able to develop some foundational things...”

Sean McVay Excited for Rams RB Cam Akers To ‘Shine From Start to Finish’ (SportsIllustrated)

“Despite things seemingly having reached a crossroads, the Los Angeles Rams elected to retain running back Cam Akers in advance of the 2022 trade deadline. They were rewarded down the stretch for said decision, and are looking forward to more production from the former second-round pick in 2023.

Across the final three weeks of the season, Akers rushed for 345 yards. Finally fully recovered from the right Achilles tear he suffered in July of 2021, Akers can build off of the impressive finish that he had in 2022, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“I think it’s big,” McVay said. “I think for him, anytime that you’re able to have a level of success, and I think being able to go through what he did shows a lot about the human being. He was able to have over 500 [yards] in the last five games and really be able to be a bright spot for us.

“Cam’s had a great look in his eye. [I] expect him to continue to build on the way that he finished. Confidence is a powerful thing that can compound in the right ways, and he certainly has taken the steps to be able to do that and that’s a big deal. I’m really looking forward to watching him shine from start to finish this year.”