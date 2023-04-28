Rams draft results: L.A. selects EDGE Byron Young with 77th overall pick

With the 77th overall pick in the 2023 the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected defensive end/edge Byron Young out of Tennessee. Young had some traits good enough to go towards the first round, but he is not his namesake.

He will be a 25-year-old rookie in 2023, but the Rams are getting a player added to the defensive line with a unique combination of size and speed.

Young is 6’2, 250 lbs, with 32.5” arms and he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine with a 1.62 10-yard split and a 38” vertical. He also posted a 11’ broad jump. Young spent 18 months not playing football after high school and then tried out for Georgia Military College before raising his profile as a JuCo recruit in 2020.

Lance Zierlein describes Young as “an explosive edge defender with disruptive play qualities” and despite his age he still has a lot to learn. An AFC scout said of Young, “He really appreciates every second he’s on the field and our coaches would love that. He probably ends up standing, but I think he’ll be better with a hand in the ground.”

The Rams chose a guard in the second round and they’ve gone to the other side of the trenches in the third round. They Rams made two trades down before selecting Young.

Rams 2023 draft results:

2.36 - G Steve Avila, TCU — Read about him here

3.77 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

