Rams draft results: L.A. selects DT Kobie Turner with 89th overall pick

With the 89th overall pick in the 2023 the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Wake Forest defensive lineman Kobie Turner. The Rams originally held the 69th overall pick, but traded down with the Houston Texans and New York Giants. In the trades, the Rams picked up a higher fifth-round pick from the Texans at 161 while also trading away the 191st overall selection. In the trade down with the Giants, they moved down 14 spots, but received the 128th overall pick in the fourth-round.

After addressing the offensive with the 36th overall pick and taking Steve Avila out of TCU and then the pass rush with edge rusher Byron Young from Tennessee, the Rams have added Turner to their draft haul. The Rams lost Greg Gaines in free agency and needed to add some depth to their defensive line. Turner will be a good addition to the Rams alongside Aaron Donald. He has a quick motor and impressive get-off at the line of scrimmage.

Turner finished last season at Wake Forest with 10 tackles for loss, including two sacks. During the pre-draft process, he scored a 7.10 RAS score, recording impressive results in the 3-cone and shuttle. He also put up 31 reps on the bench.

The board set up really nicely for the Rams in the third round which made being able to trade down and close the gap between 77 and 167 a very good move from Les Snead. With several talented players falling to them such as Adetomiwa Adebawore, A.T. Perry, and Kelee Ringo, Snead did a good job moving back. In the end, the Rams sided with Turner.

Unless the Rams trade up, they’re next selection will come on day three in fourth round at pick 128.

Rams 2023 draft results:

2.36 - iOL Steve Avila, TCU

3.77 - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

3.89 - DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

4.128

5.151

5.167

5.161

5.177

6.182

6.189

7.223

7.234