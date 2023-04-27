Will Levis among best players remaining for the Rams following the first round

The first round has reached its conclusion and while a few targets for the Los Angeles Rams went off the board, there will still be plenty of options to choose from at the 36th overall pick. Probably the biggest shocker of the evening was Kentucky quarterback Will Levis falling to the second-round. While Matthew Stafford is under contract, Levis is a player that the Rams could select as his heir. Here are the top 25 players still available as the NFL Draft enters round two on Friday.

Top-10 Options for Rams at 36

1. CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

2. QB Will Levis, Kentucky

3. TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

4. WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennesee

5. CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

6. DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

7. iOL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

8. TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

9. S Brian Branch, Alabama

10. OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

The Rams clearly would have liked Will McDonald IV, Emmanuel Forbes, and Dalton Kincaid to still be available following round one. However, there are a few first-round talent level players who have fallen. Joey Porter Jr. was seen as a top-15 pick at one point and is available going into round two.

However, keep an eye on quarterback Will Levis. Levis fell past the Washington Commanders at 16 and kept on sliding. There are some questions on how ready he is for the NFL. With that said, there’s no denying the arm talent and with Stafford in the fold, Levis could sit for a year or two. The Rams need a backup quarterback and Levis has to be under consideration.

Top-10 Options in a potential Trade Back

11. TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

12. iOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

13. EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

14. WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

15. EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

16. CB DJ Turner, Michigan

17. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

18. EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

19. OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

20. CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

Trading back may not be a bad option for the Rams at 36 and these players could be available in that scenario. They may still be able to get a good edge option in Ojulari or still target tight end with Luke Musgrave.

I wouldn’t rule out a wide receiver like Downs as an option either. The Rams are going to need offense in 2023 and Downs is a perfect fit at wide receiver for McVay’s offense.

5 Honorable Mentions

21. S Jartavius Martin, Illinois

22. CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

23. iOL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

24. CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

25. OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

After the Seattle Seahawks selected Jackson Smith-Njigba, the Rams are going to need to get some talent in the secondary outside of Cobie Durant. The Rams have been connected to Jartavius Marin and met with Clark Phillips III. Kelee Ringo is another option that could be available. At the same time, beefing up the offensive line is still something to consider and Mauch remains available.