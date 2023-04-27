Mel Kiper final mock draft: Rams trade up for quarterback Hendon Hooker

ESPN’s Mel Kiper posted his final mock draft on Thursday and oh boy is his decision for the Los Angeles Rams a doozy. Kiper predicted that the Rams would trade up from pick 36 and into the end of the first round to select quarterback Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee.

I speak for everyone when I say I’m tired of reading mock drafts 24/7. Although I’m not really helping my case with this post. Who can blame me though? The first night of the 2023 NFL Draft is upon us and excitement is in the air. Maybe not so much for the Los Angeles Rams as of early Thursday.

It’s Draft Day!!



Just not for the Broncos

Or

The 49ers

Or

The Dolphins

Or

The Rams

Or

The Browns — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) April 27, 2023

LA has a lot of needs to fill on their roster and you’d think quarterback wouldn’t be at the top of their list. With Matthew Stafford still under contract, QB shouldn’t be on Les Snead and Sean McVay’s radar. After all, the Rams haven’t drafted a signal caller in the first round since Jared Goff in 2016. That choice didn’t exactly go as planned which is likely why the team hasn’t had a first-rounder ever since that draft.

However, tabbing Hendon Hooker as LA’s quarterback of the future should be welcomed in Hollywood. Everyone remembers how Hooker made Tennessee nationally relevant again within the last two college football seasons. He was a complete playmaker who flashed his monster potential every chance he got. Most notably was his performance in a 52-49 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide that thrust him into the national spotlight.

Hendon Hooker vs Alabama:



• 21/30

• 385 yards

• 5 TD

• 56 rushing yards



The Volunteers QB went OFF pic.twitter.com/EBYsU4GUTz — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 15, 2022

Hooker came to fame in Knoxville but that wasn’t where he began his college career. It was actually at Virginia Tech where he played in 18 games with the Hokies before transferring to Tennessee. In his brief tenure at VT, he played well even while the rest of the team around him didn’t.

I don't get the national draft narrative that Hendon Hooker "couldn't play" at Virginia Tech and suddenly figured it out at Tennessee.



At VT, he had 2,894 passing yards, 22 TDs to 7 INTs, 63.1% completion rate, 1,033 rushing yards, & 15 rushing TDs. That's good last I checked. — Tim Thomas (@TimThomasTLP) April 27, 2023

Virginia Tech’s loss was Tennessee’s gain as the program went from seven wins in Hooker’s first season to 11 wins and an Orange Bowl victory. Hooker started in nine of the Volunteers’ 11 wins. Those 11 wins were tied for the second-most in school history, completing an epic turnaround in the college football landscape. Hendon was a surgeon from the pocket as his efficiency was a significant factor in contributing to Tennessee’s redemption arc.

Of course there are several knocks against Hooker, one being his age. Look, the guy isn’t a 28-year-old geezer like Brandon Weeden was. Yes, Hendon will be closing in on his 30s once talks of a second contract begins. If anything, Hooker cites his “elderly” age as an advantage rather than something that’ll hinder him in the pros.

“Being 25 I mean, I’ve, I’ve seen a lot of football, a lot of situations, you know, and how they pan out,” said Hooker via Nicholas McGee of Forbes. “And that’s part of part of my game, just understanding the game, you know, how to play football. And then being in full control is being an extension of a coach on the field. So just being able to relate and communicate at a high level. It’s really important in the position that I play and I feel like I do those things at a very high level.”

Another knock has been his ACL tear suffered against South Carolina. If it wasn’t for that injury, Hooker likely would’ve won the Heisman instead of USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The Tennessee product has been working his tail off getting ready for the upcoming season and posted his progress to social media ahead of the draft.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Wherever he ends up in the Draft, #Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is primed to be ready for the season. He hit a big milestone yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jgGdq7QXBJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

This is all make-believe until the draft begins tonight. Hooker might be gone after the first night or someone else could beat LA to the punch if he drops. The Rams could end the draft without even selecting a quarterback. All options are on the table for Snead and McVay as they work on remodeling the roster.

Mel Kiper can manifest this all he wants. I would personally love for this to happen even if the fanbase groans over the pick. Should LA select Hendon Hooker, they’ll be getting themselves the QB steal of the draft as pegged by this CBS Sports analyst:

"Give me Hendon Hooker over Will Levis and Anthony Richardson." - @dannykanell thinks Hooker will be the QB steal of the Draftpic.twitter.com/Ks6XkeILoX — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 18, 2023

Will the Rams trade up for Hendon Hooker? We don’t have to wait until Friday to find out.